Sunday Strip: Sad Little Man-child
Given the events over the past week, I think reposting Brad’s infamous song is in order, 'cause it is still so gud…
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JGM
Have faith that one day Fauci will stand before The Lord and be asked “What have you done”, this time he won’t be able to plead the 5th.
John 5:22 For the Father judges no one, but has committed all judgment to the Son, that all should honor the Son just as they honor the Father.
Happy Sunday!
A presidential pardon does not stop the justice department from investigating, hiring a special prosecutor, indicting, prosecuting, and convicting a person that has received a pardon. Mass murder, crimes against humanity, lying under oath, obstructing a federal Senate investigation, illegally funding gain of function research, having federal employees on the federal payroll filing paperwork for you to get rich, etc., all can continue to be prosecuted just possibly without a prison sentence, for now. This would allow states and individuals that have been so harmed by the offender to file lawsuits and be compensated for their injustices. It also could strip Fauci of his pension, benefits and his medical license. In my eyes what he did warrants this?
The democrats had no problem putting innocent people like Peter Navarro, Steve Bannon, Roger Stone and thousands of others behind bars. A diary, that its author in his own words said it is his own personal unredacted diary (big mistake), proves the lies and the guilt. I’ve read Dr. Morenz, Fauci’s chief advisor, said he is willing to sing like a bird for a reduced sentence.
Never forget these communists did everything they could to put a 79 year old innocent former president behind bars for 400 years. Without justice for what Fauci did to his fellow man, I’m afraid we will all have to face this again.
https://substack.com/@chellee/note/c-93723234?r=1lmdet&utm_medium=ios&utm_source=notes-share-action
J.Goodrich