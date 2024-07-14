Note that CNN initially framed this assassination attempt as a “fall” by Trump, seeking to make a false equivalency between an assassination attempt on Trump and Biden’s many falls.

We have a president who is unable to work off hours, so briefing of the assassination attempt on a Presidential candidate will have to wait until later in the day...

Remember, according to the White House, Biden can only function in his official duties between 10 AM and 4 PM. This is unacceptable.

Of course, even as the AP reports on this story, the AP fails to address this important element. Instead, the AP chose to highlight a photo of Biden walking down the stairs unassisted, as if we should be impressed.

This attempt at killing Trump has left me a little shaken. I suppose the assassinations of JFD, Bobby Kennedy, and MLK - penetrated my young brain in a way that left an indelible impression.

Let us not forget that one attendee of the rally is dead and 2 other people are critically injured.

But, moving on. The day is young, Jill and I have the day off (once we finished writing) and plan to use that to explore Greece.

“Staged”

The TDS folk has reached a new low…

