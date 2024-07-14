Note that CNN initially framed this assassination attempt as a “fall” by Trump, seeking to make a false equivalency between an assassination attempt on Trump and Biden’s many falls.
We have a president who is unable to work off hours, so briefing of the assassination attempt on a Presidential candidate will have to wait until later in the day...
Remember, according to the White House, Biden can only function in his official duties between 10 AM and 4 PM. This is unacceptable.
Of course, even as the AP reports on this story, the AP fails to address this important element. Instead, the AP chose to highlight a photo of Biden walking down the stairs unassisted, as if we should be impressed.
This attempt at killing Trump has left me a little shaken. I suppose the assassinations of JFD, Bobby Kennedy, and MLK - penetrated my young brain in a way that left an indelible impression.
Let us not forget that one attendee of the rally is dead and 2 other people are critically injured.
But, moving on. The day is young, Jill and I have the day off (once we finished writing) and plan to use that to explore Greece.
“Staged”
The TDS folk has reached a new low…
Still Life of Ant
(Photo by Eugenijus Kavaliauskas)
I believe God has a plan for each of us. And through God’s grace Donald Trump was spared for our country. Feeling sad for the person who was killed and those injured and their families. And sad for the hateful rhetoric and falsehoods from so-called “leaders” we’ve heard for the past 8 years.
God bless and restore America and God save President Trump.
I used to believe in conspiracy theories until sometime in early 2020 when they all started to come true!