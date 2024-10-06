Sunday Strip: Slip Sliding Away -
Fifty years of "social progress," and where are we exactly?
Democrats: the failure the Biden Administration to initiate a proportional rescue effort in the wake of Hurricane Helene means Kamala Harris is unfit for high office. Voting for her is indefensible. Americans are in desperate need of help THAT WE HAVE ALREADY PAID FOR. Withholding it is diabolical.
-Bret Weinstein
I have had the above meme in my folder of things that I have yet to post for a long time. I think it first came my way during the height of the COVIDcrisis - but I always felt like the message was an exaggeration - until today.
But after watching the government’s response in Western North Carolina, somehow, the idea that there is some entity out to get us feels more fitting than ever…
The time traveler - comedian Dave Allen recorded this in the 1970s or maybe 80s…
Who is Robert Malone is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Reading for comprehension is essential.
(and the correct answer is?)
More silliness from Dave Allen.
And now for something completely different:
I did have a small part to play in the making of Plandemic the Musical.
(The trailer is below:)
And I can't lie, filming this with Mikki, Del, and JP as well as so many other great actors and musicians was a blast!
Plandemic the Musical will premiere on 10/10/24 worldwide!
There are two ways to watch the film:
At 2 PM CT on October 10, it will air on the London Real Digital Freedom Platform for a free screening and exclusive interview. Head there now to register for your spot!
At 7pm CT on October 10, it will air on JP Sear's Rumble Channel for a 2nd free showing with a pre-show and cast appearances. Go follow JP on Rumble to be sure you don't miss any details!
http://plandemic.com for all details
I am again donating my time to go to the Florida Summit on Food Family, and Medical Freedom. This is an all-volunteer effort by all of us - and just like in years past, it is going be filled with new information on healthy living and how to live free. Because the government isn’t going to figure this out for you.
Tickets are still available, although selling fast!
Fear; an intense emotion that is a response to a perceived threat or danger. It can cause psychological changes that lead to behavior changes such as fleeing or becoming aggressive.
Our government was never supposed to be feared by us citizens, for being open minded, day to day, what we say or what we think, in fact quite the opposite.
Look at this hand picked zero votes candidate, Kamala, are we really supposed to respect her or fear her; Please.
We should never count on people like Joe Biden, Barrack Obama, certainly not Kamala Harris or Tim Walz, to help bail us out of anything let alone a devastating hurricane. Sorry for being religious, believe it or not, until recently I wasn’t a very religious person, but lately it seems to connect to what’s been happening and it’s Sunday 😇. Psalm 23:1-6 A psalm by David. This is the prayer;
The LORD is my shepherd; I shall not be in want. He restores my soul. He guides me in paths of righteousness for his name’s sake. Even though I walk through the valley of the shadow of death, I will fear no evil, for you are with me; your rod your staff, they comfort me.
We should never consider any of these none producing people a shepherd, they will never protect us or lead us to what is right. Hope you all read this prayer, it’s Sunday.
Sometimes we all just need some motivation.
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mhK5HwBk3EU
If memory serves, every single House Democrat (who voted) voted against Mayorkas' impeachment. Every single one.
In every committee hearing (I've seen) to which Mayorkas has been invited, I see evidence laid out that, even when I know there's more that is mysteriously omitted, still reaches the threshold of the obvious. And Mayorkas just smugly sits there and says some variation on "Your assertion is categorically false." And he gets away with it.
If they don't see what this man is doing, they are obtuse to the point of complicity, and I think that should be pretty clear by now. His mission is to subvert and destroy, and I don't think that's an exaggeration, either.