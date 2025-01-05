This was made seven years ago. It has all been going on for so long…
True Story from 2018:
Finally, doesn’t everyone need a little Shrek to start their Sunday off right!
There is so much to this life, that’s “seen” and “unseen”. It’s difficult to understand all the unseen, I only know that trying my very best to do what is right and working as hard as I can somehow and in someway seems to allow all of my ends to meet. It feels at times, with me, when things may look shaky with business, I’m nervous about the next job coming, the bills are stacking up and I’m praying for that check to finally show up, I can’t help but feel someone is watching over me. I land a job, a new customer calls, or the check finally arrives.
I found out just the other day the electrician from that large contract I’ve had for almost 40 years was the one that brought a crew of illegals in to do a small job behind my back and it seems this was a small part of why they haven’t been calling me lately. Instead of him saying to “stick with me”, he broke the circle all of us contractors there have kept for all of these years. Sometimes one door closes for a reason, and other doors may open.
I just yesterday was speaking to a younger friend/contractor I’ve known since we were kids and said I forgave Mike for stabbing me in the back before I even knew what took place. I guess the small job done was a nightmare, they botched everything they touched. And it’s not the bad job that was done that matters to me, back before I even knew the job was happening I had got a new customer and renovated a house for their daughter. They since have used me on a couple of other projects, we’ll see where this new road takes me.
Being married to an OR nurse is one part of my life where I get to see the “seen”, angels among us. They say regular people are often used by God as angels. The children these people fix and heal is nothing short of miracles they perform everyday. I had told you of a nurse, Annie, that had recently passed away at 55 years old. Yesterday her family held the memorial service for her. Annie was a good person she always befriended the newer and maybe the weaker people at the hospital. As in most large OR’s there are many personality conflicts and my wife’s job was no exception to that rule. But at the memorial service for Annie these angels that are plain to see every day of the week, all showed up, as they always do, and supported Annie’s family. I’m sure Annie has crossed over and is now in the hands of the Lord, rest in peace Annie. J.Goodrich
https://www.google.com/search?q=jamie+johnson+lead+me+home&ie=UTF-8&oe=UTF-8&hl=en&client=safari#ebo=0
Thank you for the Sunday Smiles!
P.S. I'll be borrowing/stealing some of these for my Substack (with attribution of course).