A couple of thoughts. Just try to imagine what would have happened if it was President Trump, vice president Mike Pence, fbi director Christopher Ray, cia director Mike Pompeo , Sec. of State Rex Tillerson, UN ambassador Nikki Haley, (MSM) all from Trumps 1st term administration, made phony intelligence documents up to frame Joe Biden saying he colluded with let’s say China to steal the 2020 election. This sending the country into 4 years of hell. Officials over and over again lying under oath, Special Council investigations, 94 phony charges brought against Biden, indictments, arrests of supporters, arrests of cabinet officials, riots, burning down cities, the FBI getting a warrant with shoot to kill orders, searching Biden’s house, going through Jill Biden’s underwear drawer (God help us), two assassination attempts on Biden, and let’s never forget producing and releasing Covid. I’ll tell you what would happen, Donald Trump would be hung for treason by the ruthless democrats and to be honest if he had done this he should be. Bear minimum they would have thrown him into alligator island for 500 years. So what do you think will happen to Barrack Hussein Obama? Just a thought.
Thought #2; For some reason though the badminton playing republicans, even the ones that talked for years about how bad and corrupt the Russian hoax was and all the covid tyranny’s were and they talked about prosecuting all players, sit back and basically need to be proded and forced to even begin an investigation. Let’s remember almost 7 months into Trumps term, after all the horrific crimes committed against them and all of us, not one wealthy powerful horrific law breaking official has faced justice, not one.
I have to admit things may be different this time. There are powerful hi ranking officials pushing justice and doing what is right, and they’re not your typical average Republican “RINO”.
What does Donald Trump, Tulsi Gabbard, Robert Kennedy and let’s throw in Elon Musk all have in common? You probably guessed it, they were all previously democrats. Not only that but they’ve all been horribly and unfairly persecuted by democrats. Sometimes makes me think we need to find some more democrats that have been unfairly persecuted by democrats to do the job republicans just don’t want to do. So you see what I’m getting at, more democrats that have been unfairly harassed and abused by fellow democrats should be brought on board to do the job republicans just won’t do, and honestly I don’t know why they won’t do their job!
One Republican I honestly wish had taken his seat was Matt Gaetz, another person scorned by the democrats, maybe special prosecutor?? Just a couple of thoughts, Happy Sunday! J.Goodrich
Jerome Powell and his fed building renovation project is a microcosm of what goes on there at the fed, honestly throughout our government. This project that was approved by Joe Biden, began at 1.9 billion and has ballooned int 3.1 billion. Somehow, like all of the moneys Joe Biden allocated to be spent somehow is making its way back to the Biden’s. 3.1 billion is an astronomical amount of money, especially for a renovation. I would say it’s impossible, with that amount of money, that there is not tens of millions of dollars not being stolen. They can build state of the art 60 thousand seat football stadiums, with infrastructure, from the ground up for less than this. I say audit this project and see where all of this money is going. In fact as Ron Paul has said for decades audit the fed. The money the fed hands out makes the 300 billion we gave Ukraine look like chump change! J.Goodrich