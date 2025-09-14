Sunday Strip: The CounterFactual Cancel culture canceled.Robert W Malone MD, MSSep 14, 202569912151ShareOK- this one starts slower but gets better and better. Very sweet!The Washington Post is evil.Malone News is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.SubscribeThanks for reading Malone News! This post is public so feel free to share it.Share69912151SharePrevious
Faith Family and Country seem to be the correct order. Life has merged my religion and my politics.
I am angry. When I watch these leftist politicians push their hatred of division with words like fascist, Nazi, homophobic, transphobic, then say their words have nothing to do with a young person picking up a rifle and killing someone, is the ultimate extension of them taking no responsibility for their coercive rhetoric. I’m tired of their lies that turn into murder, the jailing of innocent people, the destruction of families. I watched these narcissists like Jasmine Crocket, AOC, Nancy Pelosi, all shift the blame of their weaponized words of manipulating propaganda deny the obvious results of their actions. The list is long and deep, full of these communists that deliberately destroy the fabric of America with their divisive lies. This all a desperate attempt to hold on to their diminished power, and to hell with the lives and families they destroy.
I have ultimate sympathy for Erika Kirk and her two beautiful daughters. I have ultimate sympathy for all of Charlie’s friends and co workers. I also have sympathy for the Robinson family, their family has been destroyed by this manipulation and propaganda from this Marxist democrat party. We must put blame where blame belongs. Charlie Kirk was the best, kindest, loving, God fearing man of the right. His loving ability to reach out to these propagandized confused young people was extremely brave and selfless. His effectiveness was the reason for the Marxist democrats to vilify him leading to his horrific assassination. The democrats again have blood on their hands. They have become the party of destroying families, as Elon Musk said “the party of murder”.
I have to hand my anger to God or it will eat me up inside. I pray that God will force these democrats to acknowledge what they are doing and take responsibility, though I can’t help but have my doubts. Their revolution against America and Americans I fear will not stop.
There has been a mantel left for all of us to pick up. When Charlie was murdered and went to be with the Lord, we were all given an opportunity to do things we may not have been able to do on our own. We are at a destiny moment where God is saying who’s going to pick up this mantel. It’s not just for one, any of us can. Who’s going to stand in the gap to help these kids that have been so harmed by these Marxists? We can’t leave Charlie’s mantel on the ground. We need to pick it up, do whatever we can to make a difference. God is calling us to rise higher. As in all crisis whether a country or a sick family member, the more people that stand up at this time the better and less demanding it will be for all of us to reach our destiny. Don’t let them steal your joy. Smile, stay strong, have a Happy Sunday! J.Goodrich
Here's one related to #1:
TOP TEN REASONS MEN PREFER GUNS OVER WOMEN
10. You can trade an old 44 for a new 22.
9. You can have one for at home and another for when you’re on the road.
8. If your friend has a gun and you tell him you admire it he will probably let you try it out a few times.
7. Your Primary Gun doesn’t mind if you keep another gun for back up.
6. Your gun will stay with you even if you run out of ammo.
5. A gun does not take up a lot of closet space.
4. Guns function normally every day of the month.
3. A gun doesn’t ask, “Do these new grips make me look fat?”
2. A gun doesn’t mind if you go to sleep after you use it.
1. You can buy a silencer for a gun.