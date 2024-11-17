True story.

For a view on what woke women really think about men and society - read the article. Which was published in 2020.

But it is more fun to, to just go to the comments section -

A sampling:

“Plenty of men won't date or even talk to woke women. I'm training my sons to not even speak to girls that exhibit any signs of the disease.”

“It's one thing to advocate for legal equality, social respect, and all-around fair treatment. No problem with that whatsoever. It's quite another to become yammering, obnoxious, grating, lecturing fools.”

‘I'm extremely concerned at the lack of self-reflection in this article”

“UHHHHhhhh the reason why feminism doesn't win over men is because feminism changed from a "we want equal rights" movement in the 1920's to a "All men are bad unless they are our slaves" movement in modern times."

Russell Brand and I had a wide-ranging discussion this week. The podcast is an hour long - so there is lots of good stuff packed in that interview!

As usual, Russell was funny, insightful, and great fun to chat with!

