Elifork or Steliphant?
RIP Dame Maggie
Love the member of congress 20 million dollar mansion with yacht’s.
There were times when I would continually work to get to a bigger better place.
There are seasons in life, planting, weeding, harvesting and a season of surviving with what you have. We should not always be in a season of searching, always in a season of discontent. We should not go through every moment of our lives always wanting something else.
I know people very close to me that constantly think there is something better that they need, always unhappy, unfulfilled with their life. If they just looked around them, took a minute of clarity, they might realize they are in an extremely desirable place that most people today will never achieve. Accomplished goals are great but you must take time to enjoy what you have accomplished. Contentment is a choice we have to make. We could be in the best season of our life today, right now, but are focused on the burden, on what we don’t have. We shouldn’t miss the beauty of this moment today wasting precious time thinking of things we desire. Could it be we right now are at the right place for the season that we’re in but we’re not enjoying it. Instead of being discontent, and always wishing we were in a different place embrace the place where we are, see the good, be grateful for what we have. There’s a blessing and a burden in every season, don’t focus on the burden, use your grace to focus on the blessing. If you choose to be content you will enjoy your life more and maybe see that you have accomplished most everything you’d hoped for. Life is very short choose to enjoy where you are, enjoy what and who are in your life today. J.Goodrich
This was my deleted post from Friday with a few edits.
There are sayings we hear over and over again, like “history repeats itself”. Are these words, “history repeats itself”, not fitting in today’s world?
We are all surely imperfect people and since the beginning of time imperfect people have been chosen to lead groups and nations. God accomplish’s his perfect plan with imperfect people (Mathew 1). Many times throughout history even the chosen leaders have made mistakes on their journey to the promised land. Gods plans many times brings us hardships and closed doors so that we end up in the right place. I know, I struggle and it’s truly hard these days to keep the faith. Just in recent history we must recognize Trumps imperfections but that it was Obama’s presidency that people witnessed and lived through that lifted Trump to become president.
How many elections have come and gone that we send people to DC to fix the corruptions, and they’re stabbed in the back by the RINO’s and things just get worse. Now we have lived through 4 horrendous years where our culture is being destroyed daily. Your lands strangers devour in your presence (Isaiah 17).
You can say what you want about Trump, with all of his imperfections, his sometimes wrong decisions, we were consistently going in the right direction, his heart and intentions always put America and we it’s citizens first. Try to stay in faith no matter what happens, God accomplish’s his perfect plan with imperfect people.
They tried to impeach him, they released a virus to destroy his presidency, they tried to keep him off the ballot, they tried to jail him, now they’re trying to have him assassinated, what won’t they do. J.Goodrich