Forgive me for injecting a serious note, but for those that aren’t on X or didn’t see the quickly removed news story on MSM - below is the latest on the arrest of Pavel Durov…

The issue of free speech matters deeply, and so his arrest is of upmost importance to those of us freedom fighters worldwide.

France has arrested Pavel Durov, the founder of Telegram, at an airport when he stepped off of his private jet briefly during a lay-over flight. The charges appear to be aiding and abetting in global drug trafficking, pedophilia and fraud. One rumor has it that they are actually charging him with these crimes because he refuses to censor Telegram as much as Frog officials would like. To be clear, Telegram is moderated - just not to their “Westernized” standards.

Personally, I don’t use Telegram, as it has many fraudsters, grifting, trollery and the like. But that is my choice. I appreciate that if people want to go there and experience that kind of sordid online experience - that is their choice. That this is what freedom of speech truly is. The good, the bad and the frankly, disgusting.

A second rumor (or certainly Mike Benz) speculates that this arrest that has been done at the request of the US Government, who is furious that Mr. Durov refuses to give them a back-door encryption key to Telegram (so they know exactly who and where messages and posts are coming from). Of note, Russia is also pressuring Mr. Durov, for many years now, who ended up fleeing his homeland and is in exile from that country.

MOSCOW (Reuters) – Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev said on Sunday that Pavel Durov, the Russian-born founder of the Telegram messaging app, miscalculated by fleeing Russia (in 2018) and thinking that he would never have to cooperate with the security services abroad. Medvedev related a conversation he had with Durov several years ago in which Medvedev told him that if he did not want to cooperate with law enforcement agencies then he would have problems in any country.

In an interview in April, 2024, Tucker Carlson interviewed Mr. Durov.

Telegram founder Pavel Durov recently revealed to Tucker Carlson that the FBI approached a Telegram engineer, attempting to secretly hire him to install a backdoor that would allow U.S. intelligence agencies to spy on users. The FBI also hired agents to infiltrate 'anti-vaxx' Telegram groups, with FBI contractors creating multiple fake online identities to join chatrooms run by groups opposing vaccine mandates.

This is the link to the full video.

The disturbing element in all of this for me is that in the video above, Pavel is discussing how the FBI was (is?) using agents and contractors to infiltrate “anti-vax” groups. More evidence that the “insider” hate that some of us experience within the medical freedom groups - truly is coming from our own government (or in this case, the FBI). Something I have long suspected and have written about and discussed in many interviews. The repeated accusation of “controlled opposition” is a specific tactic for sowing division which the FBI developed and deployed during the 1960s protest movements.

Once again, this clearly demonstrates that the FBI was engaging in PsyWar during the COVIDcrisis to support Biden/Harris agendas.

Mike Benz speculates that the US State Dept. is involved, and has been putting pressure on France to take this action. That this is a multi nation effort to get Telegram to comply. His thoughts on the matter are linked here.

In an interesting twist, rumors are now circulating on X that Russia with working to free Mr. Durov. One has to wonder whether Russia may be acting as the good cop here, as they also want that encryption key…

As I am in an airplane traveling back from Mexico City today, I am actually relieved to have passed through security without issues. Frankly, I am sickened by Pavel Durov's arrest. The fact that our government, that is the Biden/Harris administration, was and is involved should scare us all senseless. It also means that France is another unsafe country to travel to or even through. But what does this mean for America?

At CPAC-Mexico, many of us discussed just how frightening a Kamala Harris win in November would be. Harris is an attorney who has spent much of her career as a prosecutor. She has proven herself to not be above targeting Conservatives and groups that she personally does not like. She has a history of doing this in her various positions as prosecutor, San Fran district attorney, CA Attorney General, Senator and VP.

This is not a person to underestimate. Under a Harris/Walz administration, we can expect the Department of Justice, which falls directly under the supervision of the President, to be continue to be weaponized as it has been under the Biden/Harris White House.

In the past, Harris targeted conservative groups such as the Americans for Prosperity and American Freedom Law Center. Her office demanded that those groups turn over their IRS Schedule B tax forms, which include donor information. Both groups refused to hand over the forms, citing concerns for donor anonymity and harassment. This issue went all the way to the Supreme court.

Harris’ office threatened to suspend their nonprofit registrations and fine their leaders. The Supreme Court ultimately upheld their rights to protect donor anonymity in a 2021 ruling.

So, with the DoJ and the IRS so weaponized under a potential Harris Presidency, those of us who have spoken out about the jab, medical freedom, PsyWar, etc., or were involved in a protest movement or a rally, can expect more harassment and prosecution from the federal government. Lawfare against those who worked in the Trump or Kennedy campaigns is sure to happen, based on past precedent. All of this may just be the tip of the ice-burg. Never forget the creative ways the Biden/Harris White House has gone after Trump, officials that served under him, and Trump loyalists.

This is a near-term dark future that may await us all after January 20, 2025. It frankly fills me with fear and loathing for what is to come. What transpired in France yesterday with the arrest of Mr. Durov is another signpost that the Biden/Harris administration is off the rails, and the American people will suffer greatly if Harris is elected President.

We can not comply, but the path back to freedom for this country is going to be difficult.

