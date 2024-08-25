Who is Robert Malone is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Forgive me for injecting a serious note, but for those that aren’t on X or didn’t see the quickly removed news story on MSM - below is the latest on the arrest of Pavel Durov…
The issue of free speech matters deeply, and so his arrest is of upmost importance to those of us freedom fighters worldwide.
France has arrested Pavel Durov, the founder of Telegram, at an airport when he stepped off of his private jet briefly during a lay-over flight. The charges appear to be aiding and abetting in global drug trafficking, pedophilia and fraud. One rumor has it that they are actually charging him with these crimes because he refuses to censor Telegram as much as Frog officials would like. To be clear, Telegram is moderated - just not to their “Westernized” standards.
Personally, I don’t use Telegram, as it has many fraudsters, grifting, trollery and the like. But that is my choice. I appreciate that if people want to go there and experience that kind of sordid online experience - that is their choice. That this is what freedom of speech truly is. The good, the bad and the frankly, disgusting.
A second rumor (or certainly Mike Benz) speculates that this arrest that has been done at the request of the US Government, who is furious that Mr. Durov refuses to give them a back-door encryption key to Telegram (so they know exactly who and where messages and posts are coming from). Of note, Russia is also pressuring Mr. Durov, for many years now, who ended up fleeing his homeland and is in exile from that country.
MOSCOW (Reuters) – Former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev said on Sunday that Pavel Durov, the Russian-born founder of the Telegram messaging app, miscalculated by fleeing Russia (in 2018) and thinking that he would never have to cooperate with the security services abroad.
Medvedev related a conversation he had with Durov several years ago in which Medvedev told him that if he did not want to cooperate with law enforcement agencies then he would have problems in any country.
In an interview in April, 2024, Tucker Carlson interviewed Mr. Durov.
Telegram founder Pavel Durov recently revealed to Tucker Carlson that the FBI approached a Telegram engineer, attempting to secretly hire him to install a backdoor that would allow U.S. intelligence agencies to spy on users.
The FBI also hired agents to infiltrate 'anti-vaxx' Telegram groups, with FBI contractors creating multiple fake online identities to join chatrooms run by groups opposing vaccine mandates.
This is the link to the full video.
The disturbing element in all of this for me is that in the video above, Pavel is discussing how the FBI was (is?) using agents and contractors to infiltrate “anti-vax” groups. More evidence that the “insider” hate that some of us experience within the medical freedom groups - truly is coming from our own government (or in this case, the FBI). Something I have long suspected and have written about and discussed in many interviews. The repeated accusation of “controlled opposition” is a specific tactic for sowing division which the FBI developed and deployed during the 1960s protest movements.
Once again, this clearly demonstrates that the FBI was engaging in PsyWar during the COVIDcrisis to support Biden/Harris agendas.
Mike Benz speculates that the US State Dept. is involved, and has been putting pressure on France to take this action. That this is a multi nation effort to get Telegram to comply. His thoughts on the matter are linked here.
In an interesting twist, rumors are now circulating on X that Russia with working to free Mr. Durov. One has to wonder whether Russia may be acting as the good cop here, as they also want that encryption key…
As I am in an airplane traveling back from Mexico City today, I am actually relieved to have passed through security without issues. Frankly, I am sickened by Pavel Durov's arrest. The fact that our government, that is the Biden/Harris administration, was and is involved should scare us all senseless. It also means that France is another unsafe country to travel to or even through. But what does this mean for America?
At CPAC-Mexico, many of us discussed just how frightening a Kamala Harris win in November would be. Harris is an attorney who has spent much of her career as a prosecutor. She has proven herself to not be above targeting Conservatives and groups that she personally does not like. She has a history of doing this in her various positions as prosecutor, San Fran district attorney, CA Attorney General, Senator and VP.
This is not a person to underestimate. Under a Harris/Walz administration, we can expect the Department of Justice, which falls directly under the supervision of the President, to be continue to be weaponized as it has been under the Biden/Harris White House.
In the past, Harris targeted conservative groups such as the Americans for Prosperity and American Freedom Law Center. Her office demanded that those groups turn over their IRS Schedule B tax forms, which include donor information. Both groups refused to hand over the forms, citing concerns for donor anonymity and harassment. This issue went all the way to the Supreme court.
Harris’ office threatened to suspend their nonprofit registrations and fine their leaders. The Supreme Court ultimately upheld their rights to protect donor anonymity in a 2021 ruling.
So, with the DoJ and the IRS so weaponized under a potential Harris Presidency, those of us who have spoken out about the jab, medical freedom, PsyWar, etc., or were involved in a protest movement or a rally, can expect more harassment and prosecution from the federal government. Lawfare against those who worked in the Trump or Kennedy campaigns is sure to happen, based on past precedent. All of this may just be the tip of the ice-burg. Never forget the creative ways the Biden/Harris White House has gone after Trump, officials that served under him, and Trump loyalists.
This is a near-term dark future that may await us all after January 20, 2025. It frankly fills me with fear and loathing for what is to come. What transpired in France yesterday with the arrest of Mr. Durov is another signpost that the Biden/Harris administration is off the rails, and the American people will suffer greatly if Harris is elected President.
We can not comply, but the path back to freedom for this country is going to be difficult.
There is a critical trait that is missing in this Harris/Walz, “democrat”push for four more years. When I hear RFK, Trump, Vance, Drs. Malone, and most everybody on this sub stack its obvious, what is missing from the democrats pours out of these American Patriots mentioned above.
I remember not long ago, my sister had come down with lymphoma that had metastasized into one of her lungs. There are questions of what the primary is, but my wife being an OR nurse knew the perfect surgeon who went in and in a matter of hours resected the cancer from her lung. It has been well over a year now and my sister has been healthy and cancer free. The doctor and his team saved my sisters life. There is a lot to be thankful for starting with my hard working wife that hooked up the surgeon and the entire team from anesthesia, circulating nurse, scrub nurse and general knowledge of how things would happen.
There are many examples of people, everyday stepping up, putting their professional and personal lives on the line to help and protect a person, a community and even our country. What is missing from the democrat ticket and is so blatantly visible from the “America First” movement is the strong desire to fix and heal rather than dismantle and destroy. This comes from a feeling of great GRATITUDE for what has been given to us. Gratitude for our lives, gratitude for people that honestly fix the ill, gratitude for the people that protect us, gratitude for our country, and most important the gratitude for God and all of his blessings.
This hollow democrat platform of Harris/Walz try to divert attention away from the fact that their party has been in charge for 14 of the last 16 years and is now pushing hope and joy??? Do they think the Americans don’t see they have created these problems? This “democrat” party has no problem dismantling our sovereignty and handing pieces of it off to foreign powers. They have no love for the hard working people that built this country and allow them the ability to have a life as Michelle Obama said “much more than what they need”, and honestly much more than what they deserve. These people have no gratitude for all of the riches that have been afforded to them by way of America. They have no gratitude for America itself and seem to be void of knowledge that the world needs a free strong and independent America. J.Goodrich
These memes got my lungs working! Thank you.
I am with you on knowing what may be ahead. I've updated the 'waiting for the next shoe to fall' to waiting for the final neck boot to be activated.