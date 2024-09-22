True Story:

Now Rep. Nancy Pelosi claims Horrid Harris won the Democrat nomination in an “open primary.” Which of course, is just more lying and a rather absurd untruth.

Have a listen:

Could Orwell ever have believed that doublespeak could be so bold? Or that anyone would actually fall for such propaganda? But one can hear her lies and listen to the audience clapping enthusiastically in response!

This is probably why none of the major MSM outlets except Fox, choose to cover the story. They know this kind of outright lyin isn’t going to work for the persuadable middle and they are all in -in helping Horrid Harris win.

Pelosi is working the “D” base in the video above to get them excited about a candidate with all the appeal of a glass of water. This is all about turn-out on November 5th and before.

Remember, Pelosi once said.

“This glass of water with a “D” would win in those districts.” -Rep. Nancy Pelosi

Pelosi is speaking to the true believers in that clip above, those who lives revolve around TDS. The third of this country who are so brain-washed, they no longer think for themselves.

“We Had An Open Primary And Kamala Harris Won It, It's Just Nobody Got In Because She Had A Running Start" -Rep. Nancy Pelosi

You honestly can’t make this stuff up.

As censorship becomes normalized, parody becomes outlawed…at least in California.

The little cartoon above describes Jill perfectly yesterday.

I on the other hand, just went to sleep.

Tomorrow we leave for Japan for five days, and we have way too much to do here on the farm.

Of course, most of it - doesn’t “have” to be done. But if not today, when?

Today - we are both running on all cylinders again and it is off to farm work we go!

The spreading of fall grass seed won’t wait until winter!