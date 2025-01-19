Deja-vu
In DC, Jill and I are having the opposite issue…
We keep trying to eat something (healthy), but all we have are restaurants.
I watched the whole, so you don’t have to…
(The truth is - once you start watching, it is hard to press that pause button)
236 years ago in the spring of 1789, The first inauguration, of George Washington, was held. The word inauguration defined is “the beginning or introduction of a new system, policy or period. A period to mark the beginning of something”. We who are the aware see the harms this administration has done to so many people in our lives which stems from its weaponization. Pain is not always physical. We all have struggled at some point trying to let go of pain others have caused us. I’m not suggesting that we sweep away all of the harms this administration and government has done to us, but sometimes we imprison ourselves holding on to anger. Maybe on Monday the 20th we should look at it as the beginning of a new period in our lives where we start to move beyond the pain others have caused us. As the song says “So often times it happens that we live our lives in chains and we never even know we had the key”. Chained even in the mind is the antithesis of being free.
I have a very close friend as I’m sure most of you do. She can’t let go of harms someone had done to her as a child. It’s a constant weight she carries every day and as I have watched for decades it has remained a corrosive destructive part of her life. We to often give power to a person that had hurt us, it can be years or even decades ago, but without forgiveness the pain imprisons us. In my friends case the person that caused much of this harm was her father. Amazingly he has been dead for almost 10 years now, but what he did still brings suffering to her. In a way it’s a choice she’s made to hold on to the pain. It’s a horrible thing, how one person, especially a person of power, can tear another down by treating them horribly or worse, abusing them. No one, certainly not a child, ever deserves this.
Forgiveness isn’t necessarily for the person that caused your pain and it’s not excusing what they did to us, it’s to free ourselves from the pain they caused.
When someone hurts us, in a way, we begin to look at it as if it’s a debt that person owes us. We are owed justice. The problem is, the person that hurt us usually can never pay back what they have taken, certainly not if they have died. It’s up to us to forgive and move forward with our life in a positive manner. God is the only one that can make good on that debt, so by forgiving, you are making a deal with God, and God always pays his debts. It may not be today or tomorrow, but eventually if you work at it and truly forgive, you will be payed back double.
It’s taken me all these years of really trying to not let family and friends get to me. Maybe all the years have thickened my skin, or maybe I have finally figured out “life’s too short”. Hope you enjoy the inauguration and that it brings you all a new period of hopeful change we have been waiting for. J.Goodrich
The best one ever! Thanx Malones. I want the Mrs Doubt Pfizer as a T-shirt for my wife.