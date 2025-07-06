Malone News

Malone News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Handsome Pristine Patriot's avatar
Handsome Pristine Patriot
10h

Spot on about the dogs liking you.

I usually re-assess my take on the people that don't like dogs and the people that aren't liked by dogs.

Dogs know.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
26 replies
Paula Mitchell's avatar
Paula Mitchell
9h

I really look forward to Friday's and Sunday's funnies, today's post had some winner's thanks to all who contributed and I hope everyone has a wonderful day. Please remember to keep the flood victims and those still missing in your prayers because praying does create miracles.........

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
101 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Robert W Malone, MD
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture