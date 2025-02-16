Now for something completely different.

The above meme is a little misleading.

John Kiriakou, the CIA whistleblower who exposed the agency's torture program under Bush, is no longer in prison. He was released in 2015, after serving a 30-month sentence.

As a CIA officer, he was convicted for exposing the CIA's “enhanced interrogation program” (otherwise known as…?) to interrogate al-Qaeda prisoners, having passed classified information to a reporter.

Despite the release of the Senate Intelligence Committee's report in 2014 detailing the CIA's use of torture, there has been a lack of accountability for those involved in the program. No CIA officers were charged with torture related to the CIA's "enhanced interrogation" program.

After his release, Kiriakou has expressed that his time in prison was "worth every day" because the revelations about the CIA's use of torture led to Congress enacting a specific ban on waterboarding and other torture techniques used at black sites.

Kiriakou's advice to potential whistleblowers is "Do not remain silent"

If the debt isn’t brought under control, the USA’s name will be written on the side of the Titanic—not the Democratic Party.

Believe it or not, I greatly empathize with federal workers who are losing their jobs. It is a terrible situation to be in. And yes, the chaos is terrible - but at this point in time, I don’t see any other way out of the financial mess that USA has gotten into.

The Democrats are going down because they believe that an inflated government, that borders on socialism, is the right and proper way of the world. The Democrats believe that the USA collapsing under its own debt can’t possibly happen. That the US government can spend, spend, spend and borrow money at an unprecedented rate without any repercussions.

The Democrat party is wrong for America and the people know it.

"A Tourism Video For Australia (Made By A New Zealander)"

God creating the platypus: God: Right, so what do we have left? Angel: Umm a little bit of everything, Sir.. God: Yep. Throw it in there. Angel: …all of it?… God: Did I stutter?

Then God said: “Just make sure it lays eggs AND produces milk, so it can make its own custard….”

Wait for it…

