Sunday Strip: The Snotty Nose Ring
and green hair are gross.
To be clear, women find nose rings on men even grosser.
Not going to happen! Mitch McConnell’s consciousness oozed out of his brain - long before that heart attack.
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Prove me wrong.
Candace has managed to use her crazy attack dog style of commentary to build her audience ever larger. This is not crazy, it is a strategy to monetize her social media … and yes, she is evil.
JGM
A Reminder To Myself
There have been times when I’ve looked to hire people to work with me. Like all companies I try to get good people that would represent my company in the best positive light. A person that’s trustworthy, friendly and kind. Someone that looks like they take care of themselves, seems more likely to care for my business. Someone who could be an example to others.
Wouldn’t it make sense, if it’s important how an employee represents my company it’s more important how I present myself, especially in my life. You never really know who’s watching you. People watch how we live. Our kids, our co workers, even people at the store where we shop. Our actions, how we treat people, helping others, even our body language should make people feel comfortable. If we are kind, good to people, take time for people, that’s a message we are sending out.
We are called to be the light of the world. We should always pay attention to that. Our life in a way is a ministry. Every day when we interact with others we are sending a message. Some people we see are the only interaction they may have all day, we should always want to leave a positive impression of ourselves.
When somebody does something nice for us, don’t just look down and mumble ok thanks. Slow down, show them that you care, look them in the eye with a smile on your face, in a pleasant tone, say thank you I really appreciate that. We can’t get so busy, so preoccupied, that we don’t take time for people. God brings all types of people across our path. We never know if they need something positive added into their life. They may be going through all kinds of difficulty that we know nothing about, yet one kind word, one heartfelt thank you, one look of care and concern can help them through their day. It’s the little things we do.
People don’t see God, they see us. We are vessels and should try to give out some good to somebody, give out hope give out encouragement. We may have difficulties in our own life and one of the best things we can do is take our mind off ourselves. The best thing we can do is go out and be a blessing to someone else. If you will make someone else’s day you are sure to see it come back to you. If we go out each day being a good example you’ll not only make a positive impact in other people’s lives, God will use that to impact our own life, He will cause you to climb higher. Take time out of your busy life to help someone whenever you can.
Happy Sunday!!
J.Goodrich
ALL TRUE. SPREAD THESE IMAGES ALL OVER THE WORLD!!!!