This one below may be dated- but it is still damn funny.

Malone News is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support our work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber. We are deeply grateful to the decentralized network of paid subscribers that enables us to continue doing what we do to support freedom.

Thanks for reading Malone News! This post is public so feel free to share or crosspost! Any help is appreciated.

Share

Give a gift subscription

Last night, we had the most excellent time hanging out and having dinner with Dr. Simone Gold, John Strand, General Flynn and Lara Logan at a benefit in Atlanta that honored many of of us conservatives and freedom fighters.

Today, let’s pray for Romania - George Simion has won the majority of the votes at 35% and now there will be a run-off between the two top contenders. As they have a form of ranked-choice voting, with many, many candidates and parties running.

It took a while for me to get what a dangerous concept rank-choice voting and multiple party systems are. But once I saw the danger, I couldn’t unsee it. It is another tool that those on the left use to stop the conservative vote.



There is a fight going on worldwide and we all need to step up and realize that the globalists want to control the world.

Resist.