This one below may be dated- but it is still damn funny.
Last night, we had the most excellent time hanging out and having dinner with Dr. Simone Gold, John Strand, General Flynn and Lara Logan at a benefit in Atlanta that honored many of of us conservatives and freedom fighters.
Today, let’s pray for Romania - George Simion has won the majority of the votes at 35% and now there will be a run-off between the two top contenders. As they have a form of ranked-choice voting, with many, many candidates and parties running.
It took a while for me to get what a dangerous concept rank-choice voting and multiple party systems are. But once I saw the danger, I couldn’t unsee it. It is another tool that those on the left use to stop the conservative vote.
There is a fight going on worldwide and we all need to step up and realize that the globalists want to control the world.
Resist.
Happy Sunday! It’s an amazing thing you both do Drs. Malone. Every Friday and Sunday you put smiles on all of our faces. There have been extensive studies done on how our attitude, appearance and personality influence others. They concluded the single most powerful force of influence each one of us have is not our personality, it’s not our looks, or our height its simply our smile. Studies show people that smile frequently get promoted more often and have higher paying jobs. People are drawn to others that are happy and smile a lot. I’ve heard it said if you’re not smiling you’re like a person with a million dollars in the bank that doesn’t have a checkbook. We’re supposed to be happier than other people. When we honor God with our life, when we do our best each day, then God will anoint us, pouring out the oil of joy more than anyone else. You see we are supposed to smile and be happy. The Malones help to give us those all important smiles😁😁😁.
If some of you read my posts on Sunday I want you to know, if you didn’t already, I am a work in progress, I will always be.
So I’ve been renovating this old Victorian home in West Roxbury. There are lots of people involved in this project. Like myself, many have strong opinions how things should be done. The man that sold the owner the cabinets, Igor, had been a bit difficult with me. I had originally told the owner to have the cabinet company use their installer because I don’t have the time with everything that needs to get done, so she did. I never know who the installer is, or how experienced they will be. A young Brazilian pair showed up, and they hung the cabinets, honestly they did a good job. Towards the completion of the cabinets Igor showed up with coffee and donuts for the installers. I heard him praising the two young men up and down. He called the lead carpenter the best installer, and I could see the young man, a bit timid, enjoyed the praise. Igor honored them.
The next morning first thing I called Igor, and said you know Igor I really wanted to compliment you on acknowledging the nice job and hard work your installers did for you. You really built those young men up and it was not only kind but I admired your appreciating them, you honored them. I told him it’s rare to see that, and I thanked him for doing it.
About a week went by and the owner stopped by the job after she got out of work. She said Igor had said to me, you know James paid me a beautiful compliment the other day. He was happy and thanking me for the way I praised the two cabinet installers. He said to the owner he’s never received such a kind compliment for honoring my workers. He went on to say he had come from nothing and these people that work with him have made him successful. The owner went on to tell me she has several large projects she wants me to do for her in the fall. Isn’t it amazing how a simple compliment can create such positive change. From that day that I complimented Igor his whole affect towards me changed. There was nothing that if I asked of him he wouldn’t do for me.
Many times we have to stay aware of the people around us. You will never get what you are not willing to give, certainly honor is one of those things. Sometimes if people aren’t nice to us we can’t let them have the control to effect us, we have to take control and effect them. Happy Sunday Everyone!! J.Goodrich
An excerpt from Jeff Childers’ sub stack; too good not to share:
Another highly related story quietly sailed by during the news cycle’s inky darkness. On Friday, CNN ran the deplorably under-reported story, headlined “Blackout in Bali as Indonesian tourist haven hit by power outage.”
The Indonesian resort mecca of Bali —the so-called “Island of the Gods”— experienced a very Spanish-like, island-wide blackout two days ago. Experts remain baffled. Early reports suggested a “damaged undersea power cable,” but the lights came back on before they could track and repair the “damage,” so that theory seems to have been quietly written out of the script.
Like the Spanish, the Balinese folk “enjoyed” a day of simpler life. Nothing to see here.
But wait! There’s more. Now add this Daily Mail headline from last week to the equation:
Experts, who have no idea what caused the Spain, Portugal, France, or Bali blackouts, are one hundred percent sure these events are not connected in any way. And that’s the giveaway. These stories never speculate about or even mention the Earth’s weakening magnetic field, even if only to rule it out or call it a conspiracy theory.
In intelligence analysis or trial advocacy, this is what you’d call a conspicuous omission— the kind that raises more red flags than any official statement could settle. It’s not just what the articles say. It’s what they carefully avoid even mentioning.
The fact that Earth’s magnetic field is both weakening and moving around isn’t fringe theory— it’s well documented by NASA and ESA, and published in Nature and Geophysical Research Letters. The South Atlantic Anomaly, polar drift, and magnetic excursions are all part of accepted geophysics.
Geomagnetic interference is a known risk to modern infrastructure. Grid operators and space weather agencies openly acknowledge that CMEs and GICs (geomagnetically induced currents) pose serious risks to power infrastructure— especially in areas where the field is weak. That’s literally why countries like the U.S. and UK have mitigation protocols and hardened transformer initiatives.
Multiple unexplained power disturbances all happening around the same time in weak-field zones is a perfectly reasonable hypothesis. When Spain, Portugal, Bali, and the UK all experience synchronous or sequential grid events, and those regions also correlate to areas of documented magnetic weakening, even a baby expert would include it among potential contributing factors.
They’ll publish overwrought think pieces about the potential dangers of falling gas prices —Could cheap gas destabilize the global economy? Could it ruin the planet? Could it make Trump popular again??— but when entire continents go dark without explanation, they’ve got nothing to say.
As to this truly existential possibility, the press is as quiet as a Harvard professor when the check comes.
🔥 Thanks to media malpractice, most people think only massive solar storms can knock out the power. But the truth is, even minor and unremarkable solar events—like small flares or coronal mass ejections—can wreak havoc if they hit parts of Earth where the magnetic field is weak. That field normally deflects solar energy, but as it thins (which it is doing), more charged particles slip through and induce electric currents in long power lines and transformers.
Put simply, long-range transmission lines (common in the U.S., Europe, China, and Australia) act like antennas for geomagnetic currents.
This power instability causes surges and brownouts that can overload grid equipment, trip breakers, and cause widespread blackouts— even if the weather on the ground is perfectly sunny. Just because experts refuse to talk about this risk, it doesn’t mean it’s not real. It just means they’d rather nobody ask.
The uncontroversial truth is that, if the current magnetic field weakening trend continues —and especially if the South Atlantic Anomaly (SAA) continues expanding— the consequences could move from “inconvenient” to catastrophic, and not just for power grids. The SAA already forces satellites to temporarily shut down when passing over it to avoid damage. If it keeps growing (which it is), those shutdowns will spread, and GPS reliability, internet, and military communications will all degrade.
We don’t need to speculate about what happens if there is a big solar storm, or if the poles suddenly switch places. Just the effects we can already see and measure are threatening enough.
If the SAA keeps growing, or if the overall magnetic field keeps weakening, or both, we’re talking about infrastructure risk, biological hazards, and technological vulnerability— all wrapped in a phenomenon we can’t control and barely even discuss. And yet, media isn’t worried. No headlines. No planning. Just stories about the joys of blackout beer, trust in government, and worrisome falling gas prices.
🔥 As always, media’s malpractice on solar threats is about money. If major, observable planetary phenomena —like grid failures, atmospheric disturbances, or warming anomalies— are credibly linked to natural, planetary-scale forces (like magnetic field shifts or solar cycles), it dilutes the CO2 narrative. As I’ve observed, they can’t regulate the magnetosphere or sell ‘solar activity’ indulgences.
A declining magnetic field can alter atmospheric circulation, increase cosmic ray influx, and shift cloud formation patterns— all of which affect climate and weather in ways poorly understood and difficult to model. Acknowledging them would force scientists and officials to say, “Actually, there are multiple complex drivers of climate and atmospheric change, some of which we can’t control or predict.”
That’s political heresy. Verboten.
Sadly, they could pivot to focusing on infrastructure resilience instead, and still rake in the money, the regulatory power, and the political points. But they’re too invested in manmade climate theory now. The ossified science establishment doesn’t want to start over. Entrenched climate activists (i.e., successful grifters) fear that a scramble for new positions in a resilience-based science heirarchy might leave them worse off.
We know what we need to do. Our job is to ask so many hard questions they are forced to begin to grapple with the possibilities.