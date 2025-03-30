Maybe there should be an Asian parenting class for Americans?…

Did you ever wonder why camels are in such a fowl mood?

Malone News is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support our work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber. We are deeply grateful to the decentralized network of paid subscribers that enables us to continue doing what we do to support freedom.

Thanks for reading Malone News! This post is public so feel free to share it. Share

Give a gift subscription

Elon Musk and DOGE team give behind the scenes look at their mission

This is a fascinating interview - and worth watching in its entirety. It is 40 minutes long and decidedly not funny, but important.