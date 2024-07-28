This weeks video was suggested by Big E in the comments section last Friday -

Given the media’s propaganda push for Kamala this week - the message here is rather fitting.

We all need to arm ourselves for the propaganda war ahead of us.

“Stay awake my friends.”

Here is a video - for old times sake. Same message…

“STAY AWAKE MY FRIEND”

Being even more important now.

I dedicate the next two memes to my wife, Jill - who never has less than four thoughts all going on, all at the same time.

Sometimes, it is hard to keep up with her brain…

I am stuck on a plane, somewhere over the Atlantic ocean for the next eight hours…

I can’t wait to get home.

So, I hope your day will be a little better than mine and you can get outside and enjoy the day!