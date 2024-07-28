This weeks video was suggested by Big E in the comments section last Friday -
Given the media’s propaganda push for Kamala this week - the message here is rather fitting.
We all need to arm ourselves for the propaganda war ahead of us.
“Stay awake my friends.”
Here is a video - for old times sake. Same message…
“STAY AWAKE MY FRIEND”
Being even more important now.
I dedicate the next two memes to my wife, Jill - who never has less than four thoughts all going on, all at the same time.
Sometimes, it is hard to keep up with her brain…
I am stuck on a plane, somewhere over the Atlantic ocean for the next eight hours…
I can’t wait to get home.
So, I hope your day will be a little better than mine and you can get outside and enjoy the day!
Safe landings too you Dr. Malone!!!
So many of us can see how our government is manipulating the division of the people. They have been for decades tirelessly working through the institutions, have become much stronger and bolder and are now striking out, by division, at our love for the freedoms so many have fought and died for.
We all have some of these people in our life that are radical and unmovable. I honestly don’t find the need to necessarily be nasty to these people but rather in a nice way move on from them. Their actions should not control our lives. They may have at one time been a part of our story but now that part of our life is over. We either feed our history or feed our destiny. You can’t move forward by always looking backwards. We recognize this fight of good versus evil. These people have swallowed the big blue pill and the hook is set, it cannot be removed, it’s gone beyond that now.
I cannot be complicit with people that want to enter children’s minds and corrupt them with the intent to harm them or their families. I cannot be complicit with people that cheer on jailing people that think politically different than they do, I personally live by that rule.
It’s confusing to hear a person running for president say that everyone should be equal through her idea of equity but yet she hasn’t legitimately earned one position in her professional life including and especially her nomination for president. I owe her and the people she wants to give my earnings to nothing, zero, not a penny. When this election is over Kamala needs to get off her lazy pampered cackling backside and get a legitimate job and finally learn how to honestly earn something real. Socialism doesn’t work no matter how well they get at their craft of destroying families and ruining the lives of their political opponents. J.Goodrich
Very nice selection this week.
I would caption the bird thing as "Harris as a Toucan..."
The Abrain sketch right on point.
If only the electorate would try it.
Free samples, maybe? 😋😋😋