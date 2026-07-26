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Barbara Lee's avatar
Barbara Lee
8h

There needs to be an Academy Award for short pungent statements that cut right to the truth and are simultaneously hilarious. Senator John Kennedy would win it annually.

I ❤️ that guy!

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Millie Thornton's avatar
Millie Thornton
9hEdited

Entertaining, educational and correct - as always.

Hope the trip goes well.

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