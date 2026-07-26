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Robert wearing his dinner again, is a common joke in our house…

Of note, after a grueling two days of travel, we are now in Israel for the next week with a delegation of medical freedom professionals.

We finally arrived here at 5:00 AM this morning after leaving on Friday. When we arrived in Rome, all of the non-Israeli airlines had canceled their flights due to the once again escalating conflict. So we had to rebook for a second red-eye in a row with an Israeli airline - which are the ones flying into this country right now.

Today, we are at the Agricultural University to learn about innovations in agriculture in Israel. As this topic and the use of such innovations in regenerative agriculture are closely related, this day was a not-to-be-missed event for us.

You will hear more about this endeavor in the days to come.

JGM