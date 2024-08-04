We have been warned… for centuries now, we have been warned.

In Unhumans: The Secret History of Communist Revolutions (and How to Crush Them), the dire consequences of communism are again exposed:

The book begins with forward by Steve Bannon, and this paragraph from that forward defines one core tenet found within the pages of this primer for recognizing and defending against the threat of communism:

In Unhumans, the authors focus on the critical matter of what actually makes us human. They note that “humanity” only happens when you have an actual civilization—principles of civility, rules of law and order, respect for basic human rights. Great civilizations have always organized and risen from these characteristics, from the ancient world to the Roman Empire to the West today. …humanity itself currently under threat. They unwrap the history of Communism, a dehumanizing philosophy of oppression, of denial of human rights and nihilism. The reader is guided around the world, revealing the stories and histories the mainstream press won’t touch … from Cambodia, Nicaragua, Chile, Afghanistan and the Soviets, to Apartheid in South Africa. They bring us right up to President Donald Trump and January 6th, a day they correctly call “America’s Inverse Bastille.”

From: Unhumans: The Secret History of Communist Revolutions (and How to Crush Them)

“The Octopus of Chinese Communism”, 1950

The editorial “Opinion – A Socialist Case for Supporting Kamala Harris” captures a glimpse into the hearts and minds of the social manifesto for Harris. This is what lurks beneath the surface of her campaign.

Socialists lay out their case for supporting Kamala Harris as a presidential candidate. Furthermore, they argue that as president, Harris will be “strategic step toward achieving broader revolutionary objectives”. The article concludes with the following:

Supporting Kamala Harris in the 2024 presidential election is a strategic move that aligns with socialist principles and politics. Despite her past, Harris presents a viable path toward progressive politics, offering opportunities to address systemic injustices and push for economic populism. Her potential to reschedule cannabis under the Controlled Substances Act, advance reproductive justice, and adopt a more humanitarian approach in international relations are areas where she can make substantial progressive changes. Thus, from a socialist perspective, supporting Harris is not a contradiction but a strategic step toward achieving broader revolutionary objectives.

You can’t make this stuff up.

“BETTER LOCK THE DOOR,” APRIL 9, 1954

Objecting to the inclusion of China in the United Nations because of their history of human rights abuses.

Never forget that The United Nations’ Agenda 2030 is the product of socialist and communist governments cooperatively making policy at the global level.

“The main difference between capitalism and socialism is this: Capitalism works.” -Mark Perry

“When mass migration dilutes and unbalances a shared culture, there is one force alone powerful enough to hold it all together: an all-powerful state at the center. Only great empires have maintained multiple ethnic groups living within their borders simultaneously, keeping everyone in line with the overwhelming power of the emperor’s unyielding hand. These were not republics with civil liberties and equal standing for all classes.” From Unhumans: The Secret History of Communist Revolutions (and How to Crush Them)

Kamala explaining “the cloud.”

Yes, this could be our next president…

Anyone who has the power to make you believe absurdities has the power to make you commit injustices. -Voltaire

“Unhumans reveals that communism, socialism, Marxism, and all other radical-isms are not philosophies but tactics—tactics that are specifically designed to unleash terror on everyday people and revoke their human rights to life, liberty, and property. These are the forces of unhumanity. This is what they do. Every. Single. Time. Unhumans steals their playbook, breaks apart their strategies piece by piece, and lays out the tactics of what it takes to fight back—and win, using real-world examples.



Unhumans is an essential read for every concerned citizen both in the US and worldwide. We must stop what is coming.” UNHUMANS

“We know that they are lying, they know that they are lying, they even know that we know they are lying, we also know that they know we know they are lying too, they of course know that we certainly know they know we know they are lying too as well, but they are still lying. In our country, the lie has become not just a moral category, but the pillar industry of this country.”

(attributed to) Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn

Aldous Huxley, 1962

By means of ever more effective methods of mind manipulation, the democracies will change their nature; the quaint old forms… elections, parliaments, supreme courts and all the rest… will remain. The underlying substance will be a new kind of Totalitarianism. All the traditional names, all the hallowed slogans will remain exactly like they were in the good old days. Democracy & freedom will be the theme of every broadcast & editorial. Meanwhile, the ruling oligarchy and its highly trained elite will quietly run the show as they see fit.

