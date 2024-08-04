We have been warned… for centuries now, we have been warned.
In Unhumans: The Secret History of Communist Revolutions (and How to Crush Them), the dire consequences of communism are again exposed:
The book begins with forward by Steve Bannon, and this paragraph from that forward defines one core tenet found within the pages of this primer for recognizing and defending against the threat of communism:
In Unhumans, the authors focus on the critical matter of what actually makes us human. They note that “humanity” only happens when you have an actual civilization—principles of civility, rules of law and order, respect for basic human rights. Great civilizations have always organized and risen from these characteristics, from the ancient world to the Roman Empire to the West today.
…humanity itself currently under threat. They unwrap the history of Communism, a dehumanizing philosophy of oppression, of denial of human rights and nihilism. The reader is guided around the world, revealing the stories and histories the mainstream press won’t touch … from Cambodia, Nicaragua, Chile, Afghanistan and the Soviets, to Apartheid in South Africa.
They bring us right up to President Donald Trump and January 6th, a day they correctly call “America’s Inverse Bastille.”
From: Unhumans: The Secret History of Communist Revolutions (and How to Crush Them)
“The Octopus of Chinese Communism”, 1950
The editorial “Opinion – A Socialist Case for Supporting Kamala Harris” captures a glimpse into the hearts and minds of the social manifesto for Harris. This is what lurks beneath the surface of her campaign.
Socialists lay out their case for supporting Kamala Harris as a presidential candidate. Furthermore, they argue that as president, Harris will be “strategic step toward achieving broader revolutionary objectives”. The article concludes with the following:
Supporting Kamala Harris in the 2024 presidential election is a strategic move that aligns with socialist principles and politics. Despite her past, Harris presents a viable path toward progressive politics, offering opportunities to address systemic injustices and push for economic populism. Her potential to reschedule cannabis under the Controlled Substances Act, advance reproductive justice, and adopt a more humanitarian approach in international relations are areas where she can make substantial progressive changes. Thus, from a socialist perspective, supporting Harris is not a contradiction but a strategic step toward achieving broader revolutionary objectives.
You can’t make this stuff up.
“BETTER LOCK THE DOOR,” APRIL 9, 1954
Objecting to the inclusion of China in the United Nations because of their history of human rights abuses.
Never forget that The United Nations’ Agenda 2030 is the product of socialist and communist governments cooperatively making policy at the global level.
“The main difference between capitalism and socialism is this: Capitalism works.”
“When mass migration dilutes and unbalances a shared culture, there is one force alone powerful enough to hold it all together: an all-powerful state at the center. Only great empires have maintained multiple ethnic groups living within their borders simultaneously, keeping everyone in line with the overwhelming power of the emperor’s unyielding hand. These were not republics with civil liberties and equal standing for all classes.”
From
Unhumans: The Secret History of Communist Revolutions (and How to Crush Them)
Kamala explaining “the cloud.”
Yes, this could be our next president…
Anyone who has the power to make you believe absurdities has the power to make you commit injustices.
-Voltaire
“Unhumans reveals that communism, socialism, Marxism, and all other radical-isms are not philosophies but tactics—tactics that are specifically designed to unleash terror on everyday people and revoke their human rights to life, liberty, and property. These are the forces of unhumanity. This is what they do. Every. Single. Time. Unhumans steals their playbook, breaks apart their strategies piece by piece, and lays out the tactics of what it takes to fight back—and win, using real-world examples.
Unhumans is an essential read for every concerned citizen both in the US and worldwide. We must stop what is coming.”
“We know that they are lying, they know that they are lying, they even know that we know they are lying, we also know that they know we know they are lying too, they of course know that we certainly know they know we know they are lying too as well, but they are still lying. In our country, the lie has become not just a moral category, but the pillar industry of this country.”
(attributed to) Aleksandr Solzhenitsyn
Aldous Huxley, 1962
By means of ever more effective methods of mind manipulation, the democracies will change their nature; the quaint old forms… elections, parliaments, supreme courts and all the rest… will remain.
The underlying substance will be a new kind of Totalitarianism. All the traditional names, all the hallowed slogans will remain exactly like they were in the good old days. Democracy & freedom will be the theme of every broadcast & editorial. Meanwhile, the ruling oligarchy and its highly trained elite will quietly run the show as they see fit.
Drs. Malone utmost Loyalty to all of us, America, and another awesome Sunday Strip!!
Doesn’t it seem as though there’s been a lack of loyalty these days. Sticking with someone through thick and thin, seems to be a quality of the past.
The proverb “charity begins at home” comes to my mind. “This expresses the overriding demand to take care of one’s family before taking care of others”. But home can also mean country, and one’s loyalty to their country. Shouldn’t a government with a hint of loyalty take care of its citizens before it takes care of non citizens? Here is where we see a complete contrast between presidential candidates, huh??(Loyalty)?? (Derangement)?? We all should have loyalty to our country and its leaders, but how can we have loyalty to leaders that have zero loyalty to us? Loyalty is almost always earned and honestly that’s the strongest and best kind.
There once was a time in America when men would line up, volunteer, and go off to war, which was the ultimate loyalty to one’s country and family. They would sacrifice their life to give their kids a better and safer world to live. When you’re loyal you will defend a person to a fault. You’ll be with someone when they’re celebrating at their highs and you’ll be with them when they’re down, in their valleys of life.
We should always be loyal to our family and our parents. Both of my parents were always there for me. My father died when I was very young but I could always count on my mother. I remember it wasn’t long after my mother had retired she became very sick. I loved my mother and would always be there for her like she and my father had always been there for me. I took her to all of her doctors appointments, would take her shopping, go to visit my aunts and uncles with her and cared for her right until she died. She was family and we should always be loyal to family. We had a great relationship but sometimes people don’t and have to swallow their pride. They say when you take care of your parents you will be blessed with a long life.
Just recently when my dog got sick. My brother had heard about Simba and he called to see how my dog and I were doing. I was really down thinking he had stomach cancer and I got upset while on the phone. The next day my brother sent me a message saying he really felt terrible for what we were going through and that he loved me and if there was anything he could do to help, just say the word and he would be there. They say A friend loves at all times but a brother or sister is born for adversity.
Life is short and I hope when people remember me they think of me as a loyal friend, family member (American) as much as they have always been Loyal to me. Hope you all have a nice Sunday and today take a minute to give your family a call or visit. J.Goodrich
Having toured China in 1997, it was readily seen that because China rejected some socialistic policies and embraced some forms of capitalism, that they leap frogged from the 18th century to the 21st Century. Thanks to the intervention of Nixon and Kissinger. Now we have leadership in DC that wants to do just the opposite. Suppressing individual rights needs to be stopped now! Creating a totalitarian state will plunge the US into a third world country status. Harris left leaning policies will just accelerate with her having her hand on the red button.