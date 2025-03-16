It appears that the terrorist attacks on conservative influencers and journalists are ramping up.
This is a list of people who were swatted this week:
Joe Pagliarulo: A Texas-based talk show host was swatted early on March 12, 2025. The false report claimed a shooting and hostage situation at his home.
Gunther Eagleman: A social media influencer who reported being swatted following a false claim of a hostage situation at his home on March 13.
Chase Geiser: An Infowars host who experienced swatting twice within 12 hours, with armed officers responding to his residence.
Catturd: A popular pro-Trump social media account that reported being swatted for the fourth time.
Nick Sortor: A journalist whose father and sister were swatted after a false report claimed his father was planning to harm the family.
Shawn Farash: A comedian who reported police being dispatched to his home after false claims of a murder and a suicide by cop scenario.
The simultaneous swatting of multiple large conservative X political accounts is more than a mere “coincidence,” especially in light of the recent murder of Alex Jones’ InfoWars reporter, Jamie White.
From the other side of the world in New Zealand, A.I.Fabler writes political satire and absurdist fiction. His Substack today was a fun read and very quotable. His essay begins with…
My brain used to be my filing cabinet. Now it is so full that I can’t even open it.
So, I’ve resorted to notebooks. There is at least one book in every room of the house. I’d like to think that I record insightful gems there, but the truth is they are mainly unintelligible snippets that would defy interpretation by the most brilliant of cryptologists. But I’m a compulsive list maker. Lists give me a sense of order, and sometimes, of inspiration.
One such list is Oxymorons. I add to it almost every day. They are such fun: contradictions in terms, accepted unthinkingly. For example:
Public Servants: No, they’re definitely not servants.
United Nations: They’ve never been united about anything.
Mainstream Media: Mainstream? They speak only to a small and shrinking minority.
Great Britain: Who is kidding who?
Another of my favourite lists is Stolen Words. These are words whose meanings we used to have confidence in understanding but have been flipped by segments of society so that they now have different, or even opposite, meanings. Here are some:
Gay: It used to mean having a jolly good time.
Elites: They were once the best examples of leadership, not the worst.
Progressives: Once in favour of progress, now progressively intolerant of others’ ideas.
My list already runs to many pages, but here are three that are worth examining.
Let’s start with you describing yourself as Liberal. Do you mean you believe it is important to allow men who wear lipstick to use the changing rooms and lavatories of young girls — or do you mean you find Ricky Gervais very funny and you support Free Trade?
Perhaps you see yourself as being on the Far Left or the Far Right, or is it only other people who fall into those categories? For, the further left you are, the further away will the centrist and conservative views appear to be of those you deem to be Far Right. And, of course, the reverse applies. This is political myopia, an example of strained vision; which is what the Mainstream Media seems to suffer from.
One of my favourites is Racism (though Anti-Racism probably belongs in the Oxymoron list). When you level the Racist charge against me, it is not to describe me, but to silence me. Not because of my evident prejudice but because I disagree with you and you have insufficient faith in your views to defend them. It is the most frequently used ad hominem of the Maori Party, whose election is based solely on race.
However, there is one word that leaps out at me and disturbs me, so that I am becoming intimidated about using it. That word is Democracy: “The powers of the state being vested in the people equally through elected representation involving universal suffrage.” It’s a word that’s mostly venerated in western societies and despised by the rest. But something is happening to it which I will come to in a minute. First though, let’s rattle off a few cynical quotes, just to get them out of the way.
“Democracy is the recurrent suspicion that more than half of the people are right more than half of the time.”(E.B. White)
“Under universal suffrage the elected are those who know best how to take in the masses.” (Enrico Malatesa, 1891)
“The people who cast the votes decide nothing. The people who count the votes decide everything.” (Joseph Stalin)
... and my favourite ...
“Democracy is the theory that the common people know what they want and deserve to get it good and hard.” (H.L Mencken).
To continue reading, go to: “We fought for Democracy and lost to Bureaucracy.”
I am in Italy this morning, meeting with several highly placed officials. What I am learning is very disturbing, to say the least.
In the coming weeks, we will be unrolling this story - and the revelations will rock the public health world and those of us fighting for medical freedom. Stay tuned.
Transparency can only reveal the dirty tricks played upon the world's people by the globalists - real good will come of exposing their crimes. The truth is that facts now hidden will expose the globalists and their plans for a new world order. However, to those hiding the truth and crimes committed under the name of biodefense, the international court of law must be used to ensure that such international crimes are never committed again.
(“Tyre” is brit spelling for tire…..)
