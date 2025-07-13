Malone News

James Goodrich
11m

They say Americans have short memories. It was just 2 years ago on July 4th 2023 the movie The Sound of Freedom first played in theaters. The movie swept across the country and was one of the most successful independent films in history grossing over 251 million dollars. Based on a true story it shows the dark evil depravity men and women can take towards our most vulnerable by trafficking children.

The famous line in the movie came when actor Jim Caviezel said “Gods children are no longer for sale”. Maybe our attorney general should take a couple hours and watch the film, The Sound of Freedom. Maybe this will remind Pam what we all were promised and that justice is the best way to protect our children’s precious innocence. J.Goodrich

