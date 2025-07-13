Malone News is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Exactly one year ago today, President Trump narrowly escaped an assassination attempt. Just 64 days later, on a Florida golf course, the Secret Service intercepted another potential assassin, Ryan Wesley Routh, who was aiming a rifle through bushes at the President, 400 yards away.
Tomorrow will be the one-year anniversary of the attempt on President Trump in Butler, PA. There has still be almost no information released by the government regarding this event. No Secret Service agent has been held accountable to any serious extent, with only six agents suspended for brief periods, ranging from 10 to 42 days.
How can that be possible?
BTW- Ryan Wesley Routh’s trial is set to start in September… Let’s see if the dead media actually reports on it - or whether it will be yet another buried story. Not worthy of headline news.
One of the most important acts that Trump did early on was to stop the Federal funding of progressive causes. USAID was symbolic of that - but the WH administration is systematically going through each agency, from HHS to the State Dept, and cleaning out the BS.
Thank goodness!
Transitioning to a cashless society results in more frustrating self-service machines and reduced personal interactions.
The right to privacy is guaranteed in our Constitution. A cashless society can never protect our right to privacy, there every transaction is recorded and put on the cloud.
Who has access to that data?
How long before hackers, the government or the CCP find ways to use that data without permission?
Some like to call it summer, not climate change…
They say Americans have short memories. It was just 2 years ago on July 4th 2023 the movie The Sound of Freedom first played in theaters. The movie swept across the country and was one of the most successful independent films in history grossing over 251 million dollars. Based on a true story it shows the dark evil depravity men and women can take towards our most vulnerable by trafficking children.
The famous line in the movie came when actor Jim Caviezel said “Gods children are no longer for sale”. Maybe our attorney general should take a couple hours and watch the film, The Sound of Freedom. Maybe this will remind Pam what we all were promised and that justice is the best way to protect our children’s precious innocence. J.Goodrich