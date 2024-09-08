(Click on an image to expand.)
When Royal Air Force pilots discovered chocolate-coated marshmallow teacakes expanded at high altitudes, they became “the subject of some rather unscientific in-flight experiments” in the 1950s.
Air crews removed their silver foil packaging and perched them around the cabin for observation: The marshmallows swelled as pressure changed. Eventually, they became too big to eat in one bite.
Many noted that, despite the extreme physical effects, the expansion didn’t compromise the taste.
But the expanding teacakes’ fame was short-lived. After a period of marshmallow fever aboard the V-Bombers departing from Gaydon air base, an explosion put a stop to the fun.
During the summer of 1965, a captain and student pilot forgot they had placed unwrapped teacakes above their instrument panels. When the captain pulled an emergency depressurizing switch during a training mission, the treats erupted.
Shards of chocolate and marshmallow hit the windshield, flight controls, and the mens’ uniforms. Shortly thereafter, the RAF put marshmallows on their no-fly list.
One thing for sure, this past 3 1/2 plus years have certainly been historic. This Alford plea by Hunter Biden was an effort to claim innocence but at the same time accept guilt. It was not accepted by the prosecution and a straight guilty plea was made just before jury selection was to begin. Although Joe Biden has said he will not pardon Hunter or commute his sentence it looks as though Joe will have no choice. The Biden’s are running out of time and the discovery portion of a trial would have been devastating for Joe Biden, implicating him in foreign bribe money schemes dispersed throughout the Biden family. This guilty plea could be a tell about a lot of things, for one do the Biden’s believe Trump is going to win?
This could trigger many more unconventional actions. As Biden came into office with dozens of executive orders I believe he will go out with dozens of pardons for his family including a big one for himself. Like Gerald Fords broad pardon of Nixon over any future charges brought about by Watergate Joe will need to pardon Joe to inoculate himself from future charges brought by a Trump justice department. These swirls of gross corruptions from this Biden administration make me want to take a shower.
Common sense is not so common but in a crazy way I have always been a bit envious of people that can ignore what is so obvious. 28 million dollars, from foreign countries, deposited into Biden accounts for no real returns, lying about relationships with Hunters business associates, lying about Hunters laptop, censoring political opponents, jailing political opponents, the boarder is secure, lockdowns, redaction of our civil liberties, redaction of the truth, forcing experimental chemical injections, I could go on but for me it’s all too hard to stay ignorant of. They say ignorance is bliss, I sometimes wish I could feel such bliss. (bliss; perfect happiness, great JOY). J.Goodrich
More jokes for you good people on this Sunday morning (as usual, I did not write any of these, i am not that clever)
Did you guys know that the Soviet Union made the best bread in history?
People would wait days in line for a single piece!
--
Communism sounds good on paper...
...unless you’re reading a history book.