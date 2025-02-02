True story:
After CNN proposed moving Jim Acosta’s show to the “prime viewing time” of the midnight hour, the universally disdained White House journalist resigned this week. He immediately launched the Jim Acosta Show on Substack, which, by all accounts, was even worse than was expected.
Something tells me that the “new and improved” prime-time”slot” must have come with a likewise “new and improved” salary (but the legacy media didn’t divulge those details).
More news from legacy media:
In the meantime, Katie Couric thinks that now that the White House has announced that it will be rotating press corp office space to include right-leaning news outlets, propaganda will commence:
Couric, who used to be a television host at all of the Big Three television networks in the United States, recently founded Katie Couric Media (KCM), where she has been involved in “producing content that addresses important social issues like gender equality, environmental sustainability, and mental health.”
Why am I not surprised…
The Conversation, the bastion of propaganda and MSM, believes that if NBC, NYT, NPR, and Politico have to rotate their WH office space, more fake news will soon flood the Internet from “fringe organizations” such as Breitbart News and the One America News (OAN) network. Clearly, Breitbart and OAN aren’t “real” new outlets, but are just influencers…
Yet another crazy headline making the rounds (and true story - “researchers” actually want to rename obesity):
Honestly, who needs memes- when the headlines are so hilarious?
“Trying to Find A Show Your Kids Can Watch in 2025”…
Little known fact - this is actually one of Jill’s personal missions in life.
My Sunday feel good rant.
We all have a father, and in that way we are all connected.
I went to the home of my old friend, the city inspector, that “helped me” get the building permit last week. I honestly had not seen or heard from him in years. He asked for help with some finish work at his home. He happens to have 5 brothers that grew up in the same town that I did. I went to his house and we began to talk. He told me growing up his father had a bad drinking problem and when he drank he became very harsh and abusive to him and his brothers. He said at one point his father told him he was no good, he was useless and that’s why he will never give him anything of value because he’d ruin it. This, went on through his childhood and pushed him into years of self loathing, drinking and abusing himself. It’s something how evil people try their best to push us to loath and dislike ourselves.
One day he said he met a friend that had gotten sober and he told his friend he had rage inside of him because of the way his father had treated him, he just couldn’t understand why he treated him and his brothers so badly. A year later he told me he ran into the same friend and again told him he was still dealing with this anger, and still drank to excess. His friend told him he needed to get help, he gave him information of an Al-Anon meeting. Slowly my friend began to get the help he needed, understand, and heal.
I was a very lucky kid, I had a caring earthly father. My father was no pushover and I definitely didn’t want to disappoint him but if us kids ever got in trouble, and we all did, my father would do whatever it took to help get us out of it. After I did my wrong, my father was mad for a while but eventually he had his way of getting things back to normal. This was a learning process that I couldn’t wait to get to the end stage of and it also allowed me to gain trust in him, my father was always on our side. My inspector friend told me he still goes to meetings and hasn’t had a drink in over 14 years.
We all have a father, a loving father that’s for us, someone that helps us overcome our mistakes, someone that cheers us on as we pursue our dreams, someone that believes the very best in us. When we know God is our Father we know He’s there as a constant source of strength and encouragement. He’s there to lift us when we fall, to encourage us when we’re down. It’s a comforting feeling to know, when things get bad our Heavenly Father will always welcome us home with open arms. My friend, I’m happy to tell you, finally found Him. Happy Sunday!! J.Goodrich
◦
Many thanks for putting yet another quote in from Thomas Sowell!
Perhaps his quotes deserve to get a permanent slot here?