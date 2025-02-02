In anticipation of the new director, the FBI academy is painting over its core values wall

True story:

After CNN proposed moving Jim Acosta’s show to the “prime viewing time” of the midnight hour, the universally disdained White House journalist resigned this week. He immediately launched the Jim Acosta Show on Substack, which, by all accounts, was even worse than was expected.

Something tells me that the “new and improved” prime-time”slot” must have come with a likewise “new and improved” salary (but the legacy media didn’t divulge those details).

More news from legacy media:

In the meantime, Katie Couric thinks that now that the White House has announced that it will be rotating press corp office space to include right-leaning news outlets, propaganda will commence:

Couric, who used to be a television host at all of the Big Three television networks in the United States, recently founded Katie Couric Media (KCM) , where she has been involved in “producing content that addresses important social issues like gender equality, environmental sustainability, and mental health.”

Why am I not surprised…

The Conversation, the bastion of propaganda and MSM, believes that if NBC, NYT, NPR, and Politico have to rotate their WH office space, more fake news will soon flood the Internet from “fringe organizations” such as Breitbart News and the One America News (OAN) network. Clearly, Breitbart and OAN aren’t “real” new outlets, but are just influencers …

Yet another crazy headline making the rounds (and true story - “researchers” actually want to rename obesity):

Honestly, who needs memes- when the headlines are so hilarious?

“Trying to Find A Show Your Kids Can Watch in 2025”…

Little known fact - this is actually one of Jill’s personal missions in life.