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erin's avatar
erin
30m

We are winning the meme wars, but losing politics. Trump has fucked up big time with Iran, and seems more interested in trolling people than ending wars, but it's not just that. And frankly, doc Malone, I can't believe some of your friends are serious about the 5K check. Human gullibility has no boundaries.

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Micheal Nash, Ph. D.'s avatar
Micheal Nash, Ph. D.
35m

Started with a winner...again

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