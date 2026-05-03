Sunday Strip: Y,al better Know Who Cooked It
Know the rules...
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JGM
Malone News is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support our work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
JGM
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Another Irony. When the democrat supported riots were happening and they were knocking down statues, the statues they tore down were all democrats. Go Figure.
Another great week! The picture of the little girl and the German Shepard reminds me of a photo I have of one of my daughters with our long passed German Shepard named Duke. I was doing something on the computer and was not paying attention to her and Duke sitting behind me. She was quiet and I just plugged along til the silence broke. When I was done I swiveled around in my chair and saw that she was actually putting mascara on the giant dog who she was face to face with while he just sat there still but rapidly blinking. He was a huge dog that hated other dogs. He once grabbed a whole dog in his mouth and threw it for getting near our daughter. However with her he was as docile as could be. He had mascara all over his face. Priceless. He was such an amazing dog.