One can have empathy and still insist that our borders be respected.
True story. The above happened. It was real. Not made-up. We lived through this.
Ensuring that it never happens again - means that we can not forget and we can not let history erase the crimes that were committed in the name of public health.
Malone News is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber. Any help is appreciated!
Cannot pick a fave...liked them all!!
Oh how I love Dr. Malone's Articles. The truth is always there. And I always get a laugh. Keep them coming Dr. Malone. I do not want you to stop.