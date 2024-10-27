More proof that Trump is Hitler…
Who is Robert Malone is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
Silly videos from our 16-year-old farm hand taken while we were away last week:
Baby horse getting scratches
Behind-the-scenes farm life with the blue-eyed emu and grey goose (Gonzo and Gizmo).
This video is like watching paint dry - until it isn't. Gizmo moves fast - very fast.
We are all in awe at Gizmo’s energy.
You may be in awe of Gizmos energy, but I am in awe of Jill and your energy. When I see people stand against these evils we all face today, I’m always amazed of the stamina you all have, never give up.
If we are true believers we understand this world has not physically had God (the son) walk on this earth for over 2000 years.
People everyday pray and ask for family or friends to be helped maybe with an illness, an addiction, financially, or a success in career, a life’s challenge. If we expect our prayers to be answered, or a miracle to heal a loved one, it’s often up to us to answer the prayers of someone else.
Miracles do happen. Everyday people get healed, they get sober, the right person comes into their life, they get a job they’ve been praying for.
When the “pandemic” began I really felt isolated. The daily press conferences pushing the
psychological and chemical poisons into people’s minds and arms were overwhelming to me. I would pray that somehow this fear would come to an end. Things aren’t always fixed the way we anticipate. I ended up finding Dr. Malones substack and all of you. Finding so many like minded people helped me get through those difficult times. In a way Dr. Malone, you helped in answering my prayers. This, however important to me, helped me through my anxiety, but the healing of a sick child is another level of a prayer being answered.
For years my wife has participated in a team of people that transplant kidneys and livers into sick children. Part of this amazing process starts with a donor. Sometimes this miracle comes from a tragic loss of a child. The organ is taken with a procedure called a procurement. Then the organ is brought and transplanted into a sick child. So many times from a devastating loss, a new healthy life is created. My wife once told me of all the operations she has done over almost 40 years, there’s nothing as satisfying as watching a dead grey kidney or liver be connected to a child and when the clamps are removed, the organ slowly becomes pink. The awesome feeling she said that gets a sick child that was destined to die but now will have a long fulfilled life is a true miracle. Thank God for all of these amazing people!
Miracles happen around us everyday. Many times it’s up to people to create them. When people need help, motivation or a kind word, it many times is up to us, regular people, our hands, to create these acts. They say if you create a miracle in someone’s life, even an act of kindness, you are much more likely to see a miracle or a prayer answered in your own life. It’s up to us. Thank You for helping me! J.Goodrich
Can't wait for the election craziness to come to an end so we can move on to the civil unrest craziness, followed by the next "pandemic" craziness, and then whatever else they have planned.
Thankfully, we live out in the woods, buffered from most of the ongoing cultural suicide and no real interest in being a part of anything anymore (retirement is nice that way). It's good to be surrounded by nature, hanging out with a couple big dogs whose biggest challenge is getting that damn squirrel to come down out of the tree to play.
Being close to the land –and nature– in some way is, I think, the missing puzzle piece in modern life. That's why I enjoy your posts about farm life.
Have a great week, Doc! Stay "grounded" and have a Happy Halloween.