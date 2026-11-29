HO, HO, HO…

The entire philosophy of the nanny state, condensed into five words “You’ll shoot your eye out”

So, let’s get this straight.

Last year’s flu vaccine was a mismatch and yet, here go again. As this isn’t our first rodeo:

Mistakes were made. Apparently, they’re seasonal.

Given the limitations of CDC’s inherent institutional conflict of interests in promoting, stockpiling, and evaluating vaccination, let’s turn to peer-reviewed European research for the results of this year’s vaccine. Yep- the results are rolling in.

A paper published in Eurosurveillance, encompassing nine studies across 19 European countries, reports that estimated vaccine effectiveness against influenza A in hospital settings among adults aged 18 to 64 ranged from a rather unimpressive 2 percent to 29 percent. And thats in “hospital settings” folks, remember that on average, the chance on contracting influenza each year is very low.

And now, British health authorities and the World Health Organization are already reporting strong evidence of another mismatch this year. Last year’s flu vaccine was a mismatch, and this year’s is heading in the same direction. If the objective is to miss the target, the vaccine manufacturers could soon be batting a thousand. Two for two!

Whoops. Another unintended consequence.

Meanwhile, the CDC wants us all to get our annual flu shot. Had unpleasant side effects from previous flu shots? No matter, roll up your sleeve to protect Grandma. Or so they say…

With an estimated $4 billion in annual public spending on flu vaccinations, at least somebody is reaping substantial benefits from your getting a shot in the arm, and that “somebody” would be the vaccine manufacturers.

But don’t forget, government-sponsored healthcare quality programs and insurance reimbursement arrangements financially reward healthcare providers for meeting vaccination-related performance targets, with incentives tied to physician compensation. So, it isn’t just Big Pharma benefiting from your jab - all sorts of “medical professionals” are making a profit.

Look at it this way: get the jab and you’re just doing your bit to help the economy.

So, we have financial incentives continue, even though the jab is yet another mismatch with this season’s circulating flu viruses.

Nice work, if you can get it. Even nicer if you never have to get it right.

Get your shot in the fall, ‘cause the CDC doesn’t have to report if it works or not until the spring. And think of it this way: if you aren’t helping Grandma, at least you might be helping a hospital executive make their Mercedes-Benz payment.

Got it.

Oh, and don’t even get me started on the “new and improved” mRNA flu shot - available at a pharmacist near you!

True story:

Fact checked as true. Apparently, the solution to terrorism in Germany is to cancel Christmas markets. In the meantime, those open borders policies have worked wonders to reduce the winter tourist industry. What a remarkable triumph of modern European governance.

Christmas is coming, but even those in Germany won’t be going to any Chrismas markets soon!

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By: Jill Malone