When I first wrote about recovering from a cardiovascular injury in 2022, many readers were searching for practical ways to support recovery from cardiovascular and vascular injury associated with COVID-19 infection and vaccination. The question people kept asking was simple:

“What can I do to help my body heal from CVD or cardiac injury or to improve cardiac health?”

Four years later, the foundational answer remains largely unchanged. There is still no magic pill. There is still no government-funded Manhattan Project focused on helping people recover from long-term cardiovascular injury. And there are still remarkably few large clinical trials evaluating inexpensive, unpatentable nutritional interventions, despite the scale of need.

Cardiovascular disease remains the leading cause of death in the United States, claiming nearly one million lives each year, and NIH spending specifically targeted toward heart and vascular disease research is about $2.1 billion annually. That may sound like a large number until one considers the scale of the problem: roughly one American dies from cardiovascular disease every 34 seconds.

We spend billions studying heart disease, yet devote comparatively little effort to implementing many low-cost interventions for which substantial evidence already exists.

Despite the government’s limited interest in rigorously evaluating many inexpensive approaches that could reduce the burden of cardiovascular disease, the evidence supporting several of the supplements discussed below has continued to accumulate. Looking back four years later, I am more confident in many of these recommendations than when I first wrote them. The data are stronger, the biological rationale is clearer, and the need for practical prevention has only become more apparent.

I have also expanded this essay beyond the specific context of COVID-related cardiovascular injury, because the underlying biology is not unique to that insult. Endothelial dysfunction, coagulation dysregulation, mitochondrial stress, and chronic inflammation are common pathways in cardiovascular disease broadly defined, whether the triggering event was a viral infection, a vaccination-associated adverse event, metabolic syndrome, or simply decades of aging under suboptimal conditions.

The core supplements remain: Vitamin K2-MK7 for vascular health and calcium regulation; magnesium for endothelial function, blood pressure, and metabolic resilience; and taurine, which has emerged as an increasingly important nutrient for cardiovascular function, glucose regulation, mitochondrial health, and healthy aging.

In this updated version, I add several additional agents whose evidence base has matured sufficiently to warrant serious discussion.

Why the Evidence Looks Different

Before proceeding, it is important to understand a structural problem in cardiovascular research. Many of the compounds discussed below will never be evaluated in the kind of massive, multi-center, randomized clinical trials that dominate modern medical evidence. The reason is not scientific. It is economic. These compounds cannot be patented. There is no realistic opportunity to generate the financial return required to justify spending hundreds of millions of dollars on a Phase III clinical trial of magnesium, taurine, vitamin D, or berberine.

That does not mean the evidence is weak. It means the evidence comes from a different place. Instead of a handful of blockbuster clinical trials, it is assembled from smaller randomized studies, epidemiologic observations, laboratory research, physiological understanding, and decades of clinical experience. None of these sources of evidence are perfect. Neither are large clinical trials, for that matter. Each has strengths and limitations.

The absence of a funded Phase III trial does not mean the absence of evidence. It means we must examine the available data carefully, weigh the totality of the evidence, and remain honest about the limits of our knowledge. Throughout this review, I will try to distinguish between what is well supported, what appears promising, and what remains genuinely uncertain.

For more than four years, one of the most common questions I have received has been simple:

“What can I do to help my body heal?”

It is a reasonable question. Millions of people have experienced cardiovascular and vascular problems associated with aging, metabolic disease, COVID-19, or mRNA COVID-19 vaccine injury. Yet remarkably little effort has been devoted to studying inexpensive interventions that might support recovery.