Malone News

Malone News

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Larry's avatar
Larry
3h

Bingo. So On Point, it’s scary. If she’s the General…Obama is Commader-in-Chief.

Reply
Share
3 replies
Matthew Koch's avatar
Matthew Koch
3h

I’m more worried about the fact that the average Democrat and Never-Trumper on the streets will celebrate this.

Reply
Share
64 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Robert W Malone, MD · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture