By JGM

Susan Rice isn’t a diplomat. She’s a commissar of control, the quiet enforcer of a globalist empire wearing the mask of “public service.”

She never campaigns. She never faces the voters. Yet for three decades, every Democratic administration has handed her the keys to America’s power grid: foreign policy, intelligence, domestic agenda, and media czar. She is proof that the Democrat, ergo globalist government, doesn’t rotate out when presidents do.

The Global Order’s Favorite Daughter

Rice was groomed for this life. Stanford, Oxford, the Rhodes network – a finishing school for global managers who see nations as outdated software waiting to be patched. She learned the creed early: America isn’t exceptional; it’s a tool.

In the Clinton years, she practiced it in Africa, “humanitarian intervention” that left wreckage behind. Then she perfected it under Obama, turning every crisis into a chance for global expansion and every failure into a press release about “values.”

Libya fell, ISIS rose, Benghazi burned, and who stared into the camera to sell Americans a convenient lie about a “video”? Susan Rice. Calm, polished, disciplined. The perfect soldier for the establishment.

As Ambassador to the UN under Obama, Rice was one of the chief architects and champions of the “Responsibility to Protect” doctrine (R2P), which holds that the international community, that is, the United Nations, has a duty to intervene militarily in sovereign nations if their governments fail to protect civilians. It’s moral imperialism disguised as humanitarianism.

The wording allowed Obama to act through the United Nations when convenient (to give actions legal cover), but to define the scope of “community” unilaterally whenever the UN wouldn’t cooperate.

That’s how Rice could justify Libya (2011) as an “international community action” despite China, Russia, India, and much of the Global South opposing it. The community was simply redefined as whoever agreed with Washington at that moment.

Now, she prepares for the next battle and… is threatening corporations that if they work with the Trump administration, the next Democrat Congress and President will go after each and every one of them.

Recently, Rice says the quiet part out loud.

She is politically threatening businesses with retribution for supporting Trump.

“But when it comes to the elites, the corporate interests, the law firms, the universities, the media, I agree with you Pret, it is not going to end well for them. For those that decided that they would act in their perceived very narrow self-interest, which I would underscore is very self-interest and take a need to Trump, I think they’re now starting to realize… and they’re going to be caught with more than their pants down. They’re going to be held accountable by those who come in opposition to Trump and win at the ballot box. And I can tell you Pret, as I talk to leaders and Washington, leaders in our party, leaders in the States; if these corporations think that the Democrats - when they come back in power, are going to play by the old rules and say, “oh, nevermind - we’ll forgive you for all the people you’ve fired, all the policies and principles you’ve violated, all the laws you’ve skirted.” I think they’ve got another thing coming … they’re going to be surprised. Democrats have had a belly full. And we’re not going to play by the old set of rules when these guys are playing by a very different set of rules… And so I think whether you’re a law firm, whether you’re a university, whether you’re a media entity, or whether you’re a big corporation, whether you’re big tech, you need to play a long game, not this short game that has been so detrimental. There will be an accountability agenda. Companies are already starting to hear, they better preserve their documents, they better be ready for subpoenas.”

So, here we are. The democrat party’s high command is, in effect, threatening and blackmailing academic institutions and corporations. If these organizations are aligned with Trump, they will be subpoenaed. They will be harassed. They will get prosecuted. Whether or not they did anything wrong.

This is the lawfare game the Democrat Party played after Biden was elected. That's how they impeached Trump, imprisoned Bannon and Navarro, and then went after J-6 protestors. A total of 1270 Jan. 6 protestors were convicted, 700 served jail time - some for years - until the Supreme Court ruled many of these long sentences were illegal, and Trump pardoned the rest. Businesses and people who supported Trump’s first presidency were also investigated, harassed, and prosecuted under Biden’s regime.

In January 2021, a prominent Forbes op-ed publicly urged companies to refrain from hiring former Trump administration officials. The reality is that most of Trump’s top officials became unemployable; they were no longer welcome on corporate boards or in leadership positions. This was hardball on steroids.

Intelligence as a Political Weapon

By the time Susan Rice reached the role of National Security Advisor under Obama, Rice had mastered the system’s favorite weapon: intelligence repurposed for politics.

When reports emerged that she ordered the “unmasking” (Unmasking is a legal process used in U.S. intelligence when a U.S. person’s identity in an intelligence report is revealed to a senior official) of Trump transition officials, the message was clear. The surveillance state had chosen a side. That is not counter‑espionage. This was lawfare, the use of legal tools to undermine dissent. You don’t need tanks when bureaucrats can classify you, or in this case, declassify you into silence.

The Domestic Front: PsyWar

When Biden brought her back as Domestic Policy Director, it was for reinforcements. The intelligence mindset of controlling the narrative, by managing what the population is allowed to see and hear, became ingrained in Biden’s White House. And one of the major generals was Ms. Rice.

Her fingerprints showed up on everything: speech policing disguised as “disinformation partnerships,” racial bureaucracies under “equity,” soft censorship embedded in tech regulation. It was the same old foreign‑policy tactic: destabilize, then rebuild under supervision. Only this time, the target was us.

After Rice’s tenure in the Biden administration, Rice has served on Netflix’s board of directors since 2023, after previously serving from 2018–2020. There, she has some role in determining who gets hired into the top leadership positions; the people who decide what does and doesn’t get put on the air. This is a position of power, of control over much of the Nation’s airways.

Membership in the Club

When Rice isn’t in government, she drifts through the sanctuaries of the elite: the Brookings Institution, the corporate boards, and the media salons. One continuous ecosystem where policy, profit, and ideology blur into one quiet cartel. They call themselves experts. What they really are is custodians of a managed democracy, a democracy that never truly lets citizens interfere with its operations.

They rotate. They recycle. They survive. Elections reshuffle the actors, not the system.

How Susan Rice Turned “ Equity ” Into the Operating System of Government

Susan Rice’s commitment to social justice was never just about rhetoric. For her, it was an operating manual.

While serving as Director of the Domestic Policy Council under Joe Biden, she said:

“We must embed racial equity in everything that we do.”

— White House briefing, 2021

As Director of the White House Domestic Policy Council under President Joe Biden, Rice treated “equity” not as a value but as a weaponized governing principle. From her first days in the West Wing, she framed racial equity and “expanded opportunity” as the central pillars of domestic policy. In speech after speech, she insisted that the federal government had a moral duty to identify and remove “barriers” keeping certain communities: minorities, tribal nations, rural populations, people with disabilities, from full participation in federal programs and the broader economy. Those barriers would be economic, of course. Social justice is all about redistribution.

Rewiring Government Around “Systemic Inequality”

Rice’s worldview is structural. Inequality, to her, isn’t primarily the result of individual circumstances or cultural decay. Social justice warriors believe that inequality was built into the system itself. She applied this logic to everything: wealth gaps, housing, health care, environmental exposure, broadband, and small business access.

In Rice’s telling, these weren’t random disparities. They were baked into the design of American institutions. Thus, the government’s job was not to create opportunity, but to engineer outcomes; to dismantle and re‑code the system itself. This aligned perfectly with the modern social‑justice movement’s defining belief: that equity requires active government correction of historical “power imbalances,” regardless of cost or consent.

Government as Arbiter of Virtue

Under social‑justice ideology, bureaucrats decide who has “privilege” and who has been “marginalized.” This replaces moral agency with administrative categories. The state becomes the authority that defines virtue, grievance, and guilt.

That’s not equality or equity: it’s moral central planning. The truth is that socialism tried to use financial equality in the USA to tear down the capitalist system. Citizens didn’t buy it. Life is too good in the USA.

So, they turned to “social justice” as the new tool to morph the US government into one based on socialist ideologies. Socialism always begins with the claim that the system must be restructured “for fairness.” It always ends with the state deciding who deserves what. Susan Rice is at the helm of this movement.

Redistribution in Moral Camouflage

The social‑justice model of “equity” doesn’t redistribute only money; it redistributes status, access, and authority.

Hiring quotas in agencies or corporations.

Racial “equity goals” for government contracts.

Preferential funding by identity category.

DEI-based policies for admitence academic institutions.

All of it rewards membership in approved groups rather than performance or merit. That’s economic redistribution coated in the language of moral repair. Instead of class struggle, it’s identity struggle, but the underlying logic is the same: tear down one group to uplift another under centralized control.

On the border issue, Rice was clear in 2020, when she spoke of dismantling Trump 1.0’s U.S. border policies, which the Trump administration had put in place to deter mass migration.

“We will be able to take some steps to change policies right away. Others will take time to put in place, and the situation at the border will not transform overnight, due in large part to the damage done over the last four years. But we are committed to addressing it in full,” Susan Rice , December, 2020 on EFE

The entire EFE interview linked above makes it very clear that the Biden administration’s goal was always to have porous borders. The redistribution of America’s wealth to illegal immigrants, in the name of equity, was always part of the Biden administration’s policy, and Susan Rice was part of the leadership team promoting this agenda.

The Bureaucracy Goes Woke

In practice, Rice translated theory into power. She became the driving force behind Executive Order 13985, “Advancing Racial Equity and Support for Underserved Communities Through the Federal Government.” The order sounded harmless, but it quietly reprogrammed federal agencies.

Under Rice’s coordination, every department had to conduct “equity assessments” and draft Equity Action Plans. Bureaucrats were instructed to comb through budgets, rules, outreach, and procurement practices to uncover “barriers” to underserved groups. This was not a side project; it became the new lens for how the federal government viewed everything it did. Some of the immigration-related policies later developed by agencies were evaluated through an “equity” lens under this broader framework.

Spending and Policy Through the Race Filter

As Biden was asleep at the wheel, Rice’s agenda filtered into nearly every policy area. Federal contracting goals were rewritten to boost participation by so‑called “disadvantaged businesses.” Housing regulators launched initiatives targeting “racial bias” in home appraisals. Environmental and infrastructure spending came with built‑in “justice” requirements. Agencies couldn’t just declare their intentions; they had to measure and report their compliance with the new ideology.

This went far beyond symbolism. “Equity” became woven into budgets, procurement, regulatory enforcement, and even environmental and health programs. By treating identity as a governing variable, Rice helped turn the administrative state into an enforcement mechanism for social justice orthodoxy.

The Quiet Revolution

Rice’s influence marked a turning point. Under her direction, social justice stopped being an agenda item and became the architecture of policy.

What’s indisputable is that Susan Rice institutionalized activism inside government itself. She didn’t give speeches about reform; instead, she wrote the code that now runs the machine.

That is her real legacy, not words about fairness, but a permanent governing framework built to enforce it.

Now that she is out of power for the time being, she is using her bully pulpit via Netflix and mainstream media interviews to signal that the democrat party deep state isn’t finished with us yet. That the tactics of soft blackmail to force compliance are part of their toolkit.

The War They’re Fighting

Susan Rice is not unique. She’s a prototype, the model bureaucrat in a world where government, media, and corporations operate as one globalist empire pretending to be a republic. She just happens to be one of the most important players.

As she does the Sunday talk show rounds and exerts her influence on Netflix, while promoting the harassment and blackmail of academic institutions and companies working with Trump, we, the people, have to say enough is enough.

Let Netflix management know how you feel about Susan Rice threatening corporations and academic institutions. Let them know that this is not ok.

Netflix Media Center

And if something doesn’t change fast, maybe it is time for another boycott of Netflix.

She and her circle see borders as optional, dissent as dangerous, and freedom as something granted on probation. The word they fear most is accountability.

Until that changes, Washington will remain what it has become: a walled city run by permanent courtiers like Susan Rice, polished, credentialed, and permanently detached from the America they presume to govern.

We’re not just in a culture war. We’re in a class war, and Rice’s class is winning because they fight from inside the walls. They are embedded deep in the bowels of the federal government, corporations, and academia, and they aren’t leaving.

The Reckoning

Susan Rice is not just a name on a résumé. She is the template for the new progressive ruling class: unelected, unaccountable, and serenely convinced that they alone should decide what America is allowed to be. She represents a government that governs without permission, by a bureaucracy that never leaves office.

She and her peers built a system where borders, truth, and law bend to ideology; where the same crowd that bombs in the name of “human rights” also censors in the name of “equity.” It is one seamless order: the globalist agenda at the top, a socialist government in power, and a woke agenda driving the bus. Under Biden and Obama, a social justice system was created that was largely based on wealth redistribution. This is the managed decline of America, masquerading as virtue.

But every empire of arrogance eventually collides with reality. The longer Washington’s inner democrat party circle treats Americans as subjects rather than citizens, the more that curtain of expertise will burn away. What Rice and her cohort built is powerful, but it is not permanent.

Because beneath the endless bureaucracy and the hollow sermons about “equity,” the real America, the independent America, still exists. This is a nation that is not a machine to be programmed from above; it is a people who decide for themselves who rules and who doesn’t.

So, as the midterms approach, we need to remember what it was like under Biden, with high-ranking officials like Susan Rice shaping policy.

The war for the future of America isn’t over; it has only just begun.