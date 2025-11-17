Malone News

James Goodrich
9hEdited

If you are a juror in a trial and a group of witnesses gave their testimony which included several pieces of information, in fact they added additional info that proves the defendant is completely innocent, but then when cross examined, one by one, each piece of evidence they claimed proving innocence of the defendants are completely proven to be lies, the witnesses for the defense are proven to have lied again and again, and in the closing arguments the prosecution wheels in the dead bodies of the people that were harmed, the people who have suffered horrible adverse reactions, some in wheel chairs, and the families that had to bury their loved ones testified they were not allowed to visit their loved ones because of the defendants policies, you had seen this with your own eyes. To add insult to injury you yourself know many people harmed by the defendant. You quickly realize the defendant and all the people attached are evil greedy charlatans, you not only convict them you begin to extend their guilt to others that may or may not have been harmed by their actions because they were so evil and corrupt and they lied about everything. You see that absolute power absolutely corrupted them. Trust is completely gone. A whole open eyed generation will never again trust the defendants and anything they ever say or try to push. This to me is the mountain the medical establishment has to climb over, at least for me, to ever believe them again. They completely destroyed what was once a trusting integrity rich medical system.

Thomas A Braun RPh
8h

IMO Bottom Line EMA has done a much better job than the FDA!

Two examples: Chemo treatment in Europe uses about 20% of what is adminstered in USA. They also prescribe Co Q 10 to compensate for the fact that Statins destroy's the essential body's stores. Also, only 400 chemicals are approved for processed foods and not what is allowed in USA. I am sure there are many more positives. Maybe EMA success needs to be explored.

