Image from Ginger Hill Angus/Dr. Brooke Miller

The information on tallow can be confusing and conflicting. To simplify, this essay provides important information on what it is, its nutritional value, how to store it, and its various uses. At the end, there are instructions on making your own tallow.

Tallow, or rendered animal fat, has been used for centuries in various applications, including cooking, skincare, and household uses.

Tallow is most often made by rendering suet, a hard, white type of fat found in the tissues surrounding animal organs.

Rendering fat is made by melting and clarifying hard animal fat through dry heat or wet heat for cooking purposes. This involves slowly cooking down the fat to separate it from impurities like proteins, sinew, and connective tissue, resulting in a clear liquid fat that is used for various culinary applications.

Many consider the best-quality beef tallow to come from the fat around the kidneys, although it can also be made from rendering other types of fat. This fatty tissue stores many nutrients, especially when the fat comes from cattle are grass-fed.

Tallow is sometimes referred to as shortening, is defined as any fat that is solid at room temperature and used in baking.

Lard is rendered from pig and is a different product.



Here are some reasons why tallow is beneficial and why you might consider using it:

Nutrition

Nutrient-Rich : Tallow is a good source of healthy fats, including saturated and monounsaturated fats, which are beneficial for heart health and provide sustained energy.

Vitamin Content : It contains fat-soluble vitamins A, D, E, K, and B12, which are essential for immune function, vision, bone health, and more.

Grass-fed tallow contains a higher ratio of omega-3 fatty acids, which are beneficial for heart health, reducing inflammation, and supporting brain function.

Better Omega-6 to Omega-3 Ratio : The omega-6 to omega-3 ratio in grass-fed tallow is typically lower than in grain-finished beef tallow. A better omega-3 ratio is more favorable for reducing inflammation and promoting overall wellness.

Cooking Uses: Tallow has a high smoke point, making it ideal for frying, sautéing, and baking. It adds flavor and can be used in making pastries.

Skincare

Moisturizing Properties : Tallow is rich in fatty acids like oleic and stearic acid, which help moisturize and protect the skin, similar to human sebum.

Anti-Inflammatory Effects : It contains omega-3 and omega-6 fatty acids, which have anti-inflammatory properties beneficial for skin conditions like eczema.

Natural and Non-Toxic: Tallow is a natural alternative to chemical-based skincare products, making it suitable for sensitive skin.

Nutrient Composition:

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, one tablespoon of tallow has about:

Calories: 115

Total Fat: 12.8 g

Saturated Fat: 6.4 g

Polyunsaturated Fat: 0.5 g

Monounsaturated Fat: 5.4 g.

0 grams of carbs, protein, sugar or fiber

Tallow contains saturated and monounsaturated fats and is comprised of about 40 to 50 percent monounsaturated fat, which is the most “heart-healthy” fat in our diets. Monounsaturated fat is the same fat that is found in olive oil.

The saturated fat in tallow is thought to have a broadly neutral effect on blood cholesterol levels and may even raise “good” HDL cholesterol. Plus, consuming it is unlikely to increase one's risk of cardiovascular disease. Furthermore, grass-fed beef tallow is inversely related to obesity-related diabetes in animal models.

Tallow, especially from grass-fed cattle, is a rich source of micronutrients. It contains vitamins A, D, E, K2, and B12, which are essential for various bodily functions. Additionally, tallow provides conjugated linoleic acid (CLA) and stearic acid, which are beneficial fatty acids.

Grass-fed tallow generally has a higher concentration of these micronutrients than grain-fed tallow and has a better omega-3 fatty acid ratio.

Storage

Due to its high content of saturated fats, beef tallow has a relatively long shelf life when stored properly. Here are the key points regarding its storage and shelf life:

Room Temperature : Beef tallow can last 3-6 months at room temperature (60°F – 70°F). This is suitable for short-term use.

Refrigeration : In the refrigerator (35°F – 40°F), beef tallow can last 6-12 months. This is ideal for long-term storage.

Freezing: When frozen, beef tallow can maintain quality for 2 years or more. This is the best method for extended preservation.

Buying tallow

Some grocery stores stock tallow, albeit inconsistently. However, finding tallow from grass-fed beef in most grocery stores can be problematic.

However, online shops often carry tallow from grass-fed beef. An internet search will provide many links for purchasing. However, many online boutique producers want a premium price when buying small quantities. Instead, consider buying tallow in bulk and then freeze the excess in small amounts or make your own. Glass mason jars can provide excellent storage containers.

Be sure to purchase food-grade tallow that has been fully rendered. If buying from Amazon, the reviews can be beneficial in determining quality.

Factors Affecting Shelf Life

Oxygen Exposure : Air contact can accelerate oxidation, leading to rancidity. Store tallow in airtight containers to minimize this risk.

Temperature : Higher temperatures can speed up chemical reactions, potentially shortening the shelf life. Keep tallow away from heat sources.

Light: UV rays can break down fats, affecting the quality of tallow over time. Store it in a dark place.

If you are buying a grass-fed beef carcass or have access to beef fat (suet being best), making your own tallow is straightforward. Here's a step-by-step guide to help you get started:

Ingredients and Equipment

Beef Fat : You'll need beef fat trimmings, ideally from grass-fed cows for better health benefits. The best fat comes from around the kidneys.

Large Stockpot or Multicooker : A large pot is essential for rendering the fat. Alternatively, you can use a slow cooker or Dutch oven.

Funnel - stainless is best.

Fine-Mesh Strainer : For straining the rendered fat.

Cheesecloth or Coffee Filter: For a second straining to remove impurities.

Instructions

1. Source and Prepare Beef Fat

Source Beef Fat : Obtain beef fat trimmings from a butcher or grocery shop or cut it from a fatty piece of beef. Remove any attached meat. As stated, organ fat, such as from around the kidneys makes the best tallow.

Cut Fat into Small Pieces: Use a sharp knife or food processor to cut the fat into small chunks.

2. Render the Fat

Heat the Fat : Place the fat chunks into a large stockpot or multicooker. Heat it over low heat (around 130-140°F) to prevent burning.

Simmer : Allow the fat to simmer, depending on the method and amount of fat. Stir occasionally to prevent sticking.

Cook over very low heat until the fat is rendered and the fat pieces shrink and become crispy. The total cook time can take 1 to 4 hours, depending on how low your heat setting is.

3. Check for Completion

The rendering process is complete when all solid fat has liquefied and only browned, crispy cracklings remain. When the fat is clear and small bubbles appear on the surface, the tallow is done.

Allow the tallow to cool enough that it is safe to handle (but don’t let it solidify). A burn from a fat spills can be severe.

4. Strain the Tallow

Using the funnel, strain the tallow using a fine-mesh strainer to remove large pieces of cracklings. Alternately, use a ladle to spoon out the tallow from the pot and into the strainer.

Then strain again using cheesecloth or a coffee filter to remove smaller impurities.

5. Store the Tallow

Pour the strained tallow into Mason jar or airtight containers. Or alternatively, pour into a rectangular cook pan, let cool, and then cut into smaller blocks before storing.



Store it in the refrigerator for up to a year or freeze for extended storage. Be sure to let the jars cool before freezer storage due to the possibility of the glass cracking during the cooling process.

A final thought

Is rendering tallow too time consuming? Why not just use meat drippings?

Jill’s mother, born in 1920 in the UK, had a whole way of cooking that used animal fat as a component of most dishes.

One trick she used was to take the liquid from the bottom of the pan used to cook meat, and place that liquid into a large ceramic crock that went into the refrigerator. When the fat solidified, she used the liquid at the bottom of the bowl for gravies and the solid fat for frying or baking.



That solidified fat is called meat drippings. Meat drippings can be exceptionally flavorful when using fatty cuts of meat and serve as a traditional ingredient in British cuisine.

Many people use a fat separator and throw away the fat - instead, consider using that fat for cooking.