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Kirsten Arbon's avatar
Kirsten Arbon
2h

This made me nauseous. I used Proactiv for a decade. I have two teens now and a 30 year old. Proactiv has been in my home for my whole adult life. My son has acne and we tried all the products to no avail. I now have him using a product that is not designed to treat acne but it is working beautifully. I have had ITP as a child and Breast Cancer as an adult along with Cardiac Arrest seemingly from one of the cancer meds. This all makes me so sick. My eldest now lives in A place where she gets her meat from local hunters and vegetables locally grown. Her health is so much better. I am throwing out right now all the other acne crap that I have had sitting in my home evidently poisoning me and my children. I also signed up to Valisure labs to get their newsletter. Thank you Dr. Malone.

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Alan Davis (FlyoverAlinCT)'s avatar
Alan Davis (FlyoverAlinCT)
2h

Great article.

When I worked as a gas station regulator in the 90’s in CT, the benzene action level in drinking water was 1 part per billion. Hmmm.

A Midwestern Doctor on Substack touts DMSO as a safe, FDA-torpedoed medical Duct Tape - good for skin ailments.

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