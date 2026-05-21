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The story of how the FDA ignored a Whistleblower, Failed Teenagers, and Kept Millions of Carcinogenic Products on Shelves.

I want to tell you a story about regulatory failure. It is a story about an independent laboratory doing the work that federal regulators refuse to do. It is a story about benzene, a known carcinogen, contaminating products used by 50 million Americans every year, with concentrations 880 times higher than FDA limits. And it is a story about the FDA’s stunning indifference to that contamination.

This is not speculation. This is not fear-mongering. These are facts documented by one of the most credible independent testing laboratories in America, facts that the mainstream media, particularly Bloomberg investigative reporter Anna Edney, has been documenting for years while federal regulators sat idle. The laboratory is Valisure. The products are benzoyl peroxide acne creams. And the regulatory failure is so profound that it demands we ask: who is actually protecting American consumers?

The Laboratory That Does the FDA’s Job Better Than the FDA

Let me establish the credibility here. Valisure is not some fringe operation. For the past 11 years, this independent testing laboratory has been conducting quality control on pharmaceuticals that the FDA itself failed to catch. Over that period, their findings have led to over $12 billion in product recalls. Think about that number: $12 billion. That very large number is a systemic indictment of federal regulatory failure.

Valisure’s most famous case: they discovered nitrosamines, potent carcinogens, in Zantac (ranitidine), the blockbuster heartburn medication that hundreds of millions of people took without knowing it might be poisoning them. GSK ultimately paid a $2.2 billion settlement, and Valisure won a multimillion-dollar whistleblower award for their discovery (See: GSK Settlement Details).

They’ve found benzene in hand sanitizers used during COVID-19, when people trusted government assurances that these products were safe. They’ve found benzene in sunscreens. They’ve found it in dry shampoos. Now they’ve found it in alarming concentrations in the acne treatments used by teenagers and young adults across America (see: the Dermatology Times report).

The question is: where was the FDA while an independent laboratory kept finding contaminated consumer products? The answer is unavoidable: the FDA was slow-walking, equivocating, and defending regulatory inertia.

The Benzene Problem: Vastly Worse Than Acknowledged

Here are the facts Valisure documented: Valisure tested 66 benzoyl peroxide products and found that, while FDA guidelines allow up to 2 parts per million of benzene, some products contained up to 12 times that level. Let me translate what that means: FDA limit is 2 ppm. Valisure found products with 24 ppm. Some considerably higher.

Specific examples: Proactiv’s 2.5% benzoyl peroxide cream contained as much as 1,761 parts per million of benzene during stability testing, while a similar cream from Target reached 1,598 parts per million, and Estee Lauder’s Clinique hit 401 parts per million. 1,761 parts per million. That is 880 times the FDA limit.

And this is not some theoretical contamination that only appears under extreme conditions. Valisure found that even an unopened Proactiv product leaked high levels of benzene when kept at 104 degrees Fahrenheit, the temperature of a hot shower or a summer day in Arizona, for approximately 17 hours. A hot shower or a warm day. The kind of temperature your acne cream reaches when sitting on the bathroom counter or next to the pool in a satchel. This is not a stability problem that requires specialized knowledge to exploit. This is a basic storage condition in the real world.

The Leukemia Connection: Why Benzene Matters

Benzene is not a minor concern. Benzene is a known carcinogen that can cause leukemia in high amounts, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. And here is what is particularly important: the risk is not just about acute exposure. It is about chronic, low-level exposure over time. Recent research from the United Kingdom linked low-level chronic benzene exposure to an increase in mortality, with exposure as low as less than 1 ppm.

Consider the epidemiology: we are talking about teenagers and young adults, and 86% of people aged 12 to 24 have some form of acne. Many of them use these products daily. For months. For years. Exposed to benzene contamination levels that are orders of magnitude above what epidemiological research suggests is safe.

The latency period for benzene-induced leukemia is measured in years and decades. We are not going to see an obvious epidemic tomorrow. We might not see it for 10 years. But when we do, we will have known it was coming because an independent laboratory told us so in 2024.

The FDA Response: Regulatory Theater

The FDA’s response to Valisure’s findings has been, in a word, pathetic. When Valisure filed a citizen petition in March 2024 requesting the recall of the contaminated products, the FDA did not immediately act.

Instead, the agency said it would “work to verify whether Valisure’s data was accurate.” Let me parse what that means: an independent laboratory with 11 years of successful product safety discoveries and $12 billion in recalls to their credit documents dangerous contamination in widely used consumer products, and the federal regulator responds by saying: we’ll check to see if they’re right. This is not agency caution. This is regulatory negligence dressed in bureaucratic language.

By March 2025, a full year after Valisure’s petition, the FDA finally undertook its own testing of 95 benzoyl peroxide products. Even then, the agency’s response was defensive and inadequate. The FDA claimed that 90% of the products showed “undetectable or extremely low levels of benzene,” conveniently neglecting that 10% of products tested did show problematic levels. 10% of products means millions of contaminated units sitting in retail stores and medicine cabinets.

And the FDA still did not issue a comprehensive recall. Instead, it allowed the recall to be conducted “at the retailer level,” which is code for saying: stores can remove them if they want, but we’re not going to make it mandatory. This is what regulatory capture looks like.

The Woodcock Problem: How Former FDA Leadership Helped Create This Crisis

Before moving on, it is important to address the larger institutional problem. Bloomberg investigative reporter Anna Edney has repeatedly documented how the FDA allowed poor-quality and contaminated products to enter the U.S. market despite prior warning signs, overseas manufacturing violations, and repeated import alerts. Much of that failure occurred during the long leadership tenure of Janet Woodcock.

Woodcock led the FDA’s Center for Drug Evaluation and Research (CDER) for decades before serving as acting FDA commissioner from 2021 to 2022. During that period, the agency became increasingly deferential to pharmaceutical manufacturers, particularly large generic-drug producers operating overseas. Rather than aggressively policing manufacturing quality, the FDA often appeared to rely on company assurances, negotiated remediation plans, and paperwork reviews instead of rigorous enforcement and independent verification.

Janet Woodcock’s historical role in the COVID era was as a senior bureaucratic operator who helped institutionalize and accelerate an unprecedented emergency-response model built around pharmaceutical countermeasures. She was central in operationalizing Operation Warp Speed’s regulatory machinery: compressing timelines, normalizing Emergency Use Authorizations, and aligning the FDA with a whole-of-government campaign focused on rapid vaccine deployment.

She enabled the FDA to shift from a cautious regulator to a facilitator of executive-branch public health objectives. The traditional posture of long-term risk assessment, independent review, and regulatory restraint gave way to speed, messaging discipline, and institutional alignment with federal pandemic policy. Her tenure was emblematic of a deeper transformation of the FDA that prioritizes emergency mobilization over transparency, skepticism, and regulatory independence.

The FDA’s greatest failure during COVID may have been the collapse of genuine informed consent. Emergency Use Authorization products were promoted to the public as if they were fully settled science, while Americans faced unprecedented coercion through mandates tied to jobs, education, military service, travel, and public life.

True informed consent requires free choice, full disclosure of risks and uncertainties, and open scientific debate. Instead, the FDA helped foster an environment where uncertainties were minimized, adverse-event concerns were downplayed, prior infection was often ignored, and dissenting physicians and scientists were marginalized or censored.

Rather than acting as a cautious, independent regulator, the FDA became part of a coordinated government campaign to drive mass uptake of novel pharmaceutical products under emergency conditions. For many critics, that represented a fundamental abandonment of the ethical principles established after Nuremberg: no medical intervention without fully informed and freely given consent.

This matters because the benzoyl peroxide controversy did not emerge in a vacuum. The instability of benzoyl peroxide and its potential to degrade into benzene under certain conditions was not an unforeseeable event. Furthermore, when consumers use these products with no clear warning labels, there is no true informed consent.

It reflects a broader regulatory culture in which post-market surveillance became reactive instead of proactive. The result was an FDA that too often acted after independent laboratories exposed problems publicly rather than identifying them internally first.

The FDA’s Campaign Against Valisure

The treatment of Valisure provides a particularly troubling example.

As discussed earlier, Valisure gained national attention after identifying carcinogenic contaminants, including nitrosamines in ranitidine products sold as Zantac, as well as benzene contamination in sunscreens, hand sanitizers, and acne products. Their findings triggered recalls, lawsuits, and eventually major financial settlements.

Instead of accepting or even acknowledging the laboratory’s independent testing efforts, the FDA inspected and challenged Valisure shortly after many of these findings were made public.

A detailed investigation by Consumer Reports described how the agency accused Valisure of operating outside appropriate regulatory frameworks. However, Consumer Reports also raised significant questions about the FDA’s claims.

The consequences extended far beyond bureaucratic infighting. Manufacturers cited the FDA’s criticisms of Valisure in court to undermine lawsuits brought by consumers alleging harm from contaminated products.

In effect, the FDA regulator appeared to be discrediting one of the few organizations independently identifying dangerous contamination problems that the FDA itself had failed to detect.

Representative Rosa DeLauro sharply criticized the agency’s handling of the matter, warning that the FDA risked “shooting the messenger” instead of addressing the underlying safety failures. DeLauro, who has long advocated for stronger drug safety oversight and mandatory recall authority, argued that Valisure’s work had exposed major gaps in the FDA’s ability to safeguard the pharmaceutical supply chain.

For many observers, the Valisure case became symbolic of a deeper institutional problem inside the FDA: an agency increasingly defensive about outside scrutiny, increasingly intertwined with the industries it regulates, and increasingly reluctant to confront systemic manufacturing failures in the global drug supply chain.

The Alternative: Hypochlorous Acid and Actual Safety

Now, here is where this story could actually have a redemptive arc. Hypochlorous acid, HOCl, is a naturally occurring antimicrobial compound produced by the human immune system. It kills bacteria with precision. It does not generate free radicals that damage healthy tissue. It naturally degrades into simple saline (salt water) and does not form carcinogenic byproducts. And most importantly, the clinical evidence supports its effectiveness in treating acne. Studies have found that HOCl-based products are as effective if not more effective, than benzoyl peroxide, with a superior safety profile and fewer adverse effects.

For a substance that has been used for years in wound care, postoperative infection prevention, and immune support, the clinical literature on its efficacy and safety is extensive. Note that Curativa Bay is registered with the FDA under a 510(k) medical device registration to sell burn care and wound care products

A study assessing the efficacy of superoxidized solution (essentially pharmaceutical-grade HOCl) in the treatment of mild-to-moderate inflammatory acne found no significant differences in outcomes between SOS and benzoyl peroxide, while HOCl demonstrated reduced keratinocyte cytotoxicity and improved wound healing.

This is evidence-based medicine. HOCl works. It is safer. It does not turn into benzene.

Why, then, is benzoyl peroxide still the standard of care?

The answer is institutional inertia, commercial investment, and regulatory precedent. Benzoyl peroxide is entrenched. It is manufactured at scale. It has decades of marketing behind it. And the regulatory machinery that would normally function to protect public health has been too compromised to act.

The Best of All Possible Worlds

If we were operating in good faith, if public health actually took priority over commercial interests and regulatory comfort, here is what would happen:

First , the FDA would issue a comprehensive recall of all benzoyl peroxide products found to contain elevated benzene levels. Not retailer-level requests. An actual regulatory action.

The FDA would require a black-box warning, carcinogen warning, or benzene-specific label statement for all benzoyl peroxide products: covering storage temperature instructions, expiration emphasis, refrigeration recommendations, or degradation warnings.

Second , the agency would issue public guidance explaining the mechanism of benzene degradation in benzoyl peroxide and recommending that consumers consider alternatives, particularly HOCl-based products.

Third , dermatologists would be presented with evidence-based information comparing benzoyl peroxide and HOCl side by side, with a clear acknowledgment of the benzene contamination risk.

Fourth, the pharmaceutical and skincare industry would reformulate acne products to use HOCl as the primary antimicrobial agent.

None of this requires extraordinary action.

It requires the FDA to do its job: protect public health.

But that would require the agency to acknowledge years of regulatory failure. It would require admitting that an independent laboratory has been more effective at protecting consumers than the federal regulator. It would require abandoning the defense of entrenched treatments. It is easier to move slowly and hope the problem goes away.

The Lesson: Trust the Lab, Not the Regulator

Here is what I want to say directly: Valisure has earned credibility through 11 years of rigorous work and $12 billion in recalls driven by their discoveries. The former FDA leadership has not.

If you have a teenager with acne, and they are using a benzoyl peroxide product, you should consider transitioning to an HOCl-based alternative. This is not speculation. This is not alarmism. This is a recommendation based on documented contamination, a known carcinogenic degradation product, and a safer, evidence-supported alternative (see the annotated bibliography below).

The FDA will not tell you this. The pharmaceutical companies marketing benzoyl peroxide will not tell you this. The dermatologists trained in the standard protocols will likely not tell you this. But Valisure has told you this. And their track record over the past 11 years suggests they are more reliable than the regulators who preceded them.

That is the state of pharmaceutical oversight in America in 2025. An independent laboratory with no government mandate and no regulatory authority is more effective at protecting public health than the federal agency that was charged with doing exactly that. That is not a critique of Valisure. It is an indictment of the former FDA leadership.

Until we have regulatory leadership willing to prioritize public health over institutional comfort and profits, and willing to acknowledge that safer alternatives exist, teenagers will continue being exposed to benzene through acne products that the former FDA approved and continues to defend.

Valisure did the work. The former FDA did not. Choose accordingly.

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— Robert W. Malone, MD, MS Dr. Robert W. Malone is the Chief Medical Officer of Curativa Bay (CuraClean Technologies). He is a physician, scientist, and the inventor of foundational mRNA vaccine technology. He has served on multiple biotechnology and biodefense advisory bodies and writes regularly on pandemic preparedness, medical countermeasures, and public-health policy. An earlier version of this article was first published on the Curative Bay Substack.

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Annotated Bibliography: Hypochlorous Acid (HOCl) and Acne Treatment

“Efficacy and Tolerance of Superoxidized Solution in the Treatment of Mild to Moderate Inflammatory Acne: A Double-Blinded, Placebo-Controlled, Parallel-Group, Randomized Clinical Trial.”

Journal of Dermatological Treatment 20, no. 5 (2009): 289–292.

Available via discussion/reprint references:

ResearchGate abstract and excerpts

This randomized controlled trial is among the earliest formal clinical investigations evaluating a hypochlorous acid-containing “superoxidized” topical solution for acne vulgaris. The study reported reductions in inflammatory acne lesions with generally good tolerability and fewer irritation complaints than commonly observed with benzoyl peroxide-based therapies. The paper is important because it established early clinical evidence that HOCl provides antimicrobial and anti-inflammatory effects without excessive skin irritation. Limitations include modest sample size and relatively short follow-up duration.

“Status Report on Topical Hypochlorous Acid: Clinical Relevance of Specific Formulations, Potential Modes of Action, and Study Outcomes.”

Journal of Clinical and Aesthetic Dermatology 11, no. 11 (2018): 36–39.

PMC full text:

PubMed Central full article

This review article is one of the most widely cited summaries of topical hypochlorous acid in dermatology. The authors discuss the chemistry, antimicrobial activity, anti-inflammatory properties, and formulation challenges associated with HOCl products. Acne vulgaris is highlighted as a promising application because HOCl appears capable of reducing Cutibacterium acnes burden while simultaneously decreasing inflammatory signaling. The paper also discusses the biologic relevance of HOCl as a naturally occurring oxidant produced by neutrophils during innate immune responses.

“Sodium Hypochlorite 0.005% Versus Placebo in the Treatment of Mild to Moderate Acne Vulgaris.”

Dermatology Practical & Conceptual 11, no. 2 (2021).

PubMed entry:

PubMed abstract

Full text:

Dermatology Practical & Conceptual full article

This placebo-controlled clinical study evaluated dilute sodium hypochlorite solution for mild-to-moderate acne vulgaris. Although sodium hypochlorite differs chemically from stabilized HOCl formulations, the study is relevant because both function through related oxidizing antimicrobial mechanisms. Investigators observed statistically significant reductions in inflammatory lesions with favorable tolerability. The study supports the broader concept that low-concentration chlorine oxidant therapies may reduce acne-associated bacterial burden and inflammation.

“A Pilot Study to Assess the Efficacy and Tolerability of Two Hypochlorous Acid Formulations in Acne Vulgaris.”

Pilot study/industry-sponsored report.

PDF of study:

Pilot study PDF

Related company announcement:

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals study announcement

This pilot investigation evaluated two topical HOCl formulations in acne patients and reported reductions in inflammatory lesions along with favorable skin tolerability. The study provides practical clinical observations suggesting that HOCl formulations may reduce irritation while maintaining antimicrobial activity.

“Hypochlorous Acid: Clinical Insights and Experience in Dermatology.”

Biomedicines 13, no. 12 (2025).

MDPI full article:

Biomedicines full article

This recent review provides a broad overview of hypochlorous acid applications across dermatology, including acne vulgaris, eczema, seborrheic dermatitis, wound care, and post-procedural skin management. The paper emphasizes HOCl’s dual antimicrobial and anti-inflammatory effects, as well as its generally favorable safety profile. Of particular interest is the discussion comparing HOCl with conventional acne therapies such as benzoyl peroxide, topical antibiotics, and chlorhexidine. The review also notes the growing consumer interest in HOCl products following concerns regarding benzene contamination and irritation associated with some traditional acne medications.

“Hypochlorous Acid: Blast From the Past.”

Journal of Drugs in Dermatology 23, no. 11 (2024): 1024–1028.

Full article:

Journal of Drugs in Dermatology article

This review article provides a broader historical and mechanistic overview of hypochlorous acid in medicine and dermatology. The authors describe HOCl as a naturally occurring oxidant generated by neutrophils during the innate immune response and discuss its longstanding but periodically overlooked role in antimicrobial therapy. The paper emphasizes that HOCl possesses broad-spectrum antimicrobial activity while also modulating inflammatory pathways, making it particularly attractive for inflammatory skin disorders such as acne vulgaris, rosacea, eczema, and wound healing.

Of particular relevance to acne treatment, the review discusses how HOCl may reduce Cutibacterium acnes burden without the degree of irritation commonly associated with benzoyl peroxide and other topical antiseptics. The authors also address formulation chemistry, noting that pH and stabilization are critical determinants of biologic activity and shelf life. Importantly, the paper frames hypochlorous acid as part of a larger movement toward lower-toxicity topical antimicrobial strategies in dermatology, especially amid growing concerns regarding antibiotic resistance, skin barrier injury, and contamination issues involving traditional acne products.

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