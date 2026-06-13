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Thomas A Braun RPh's avatar
Thomas A Braun RPh
3h

It was 45 years ago when an astute physician demonstrated to me how he could access a computer in Detroit, Michigan and input symptoms of a disease state and receive a report on the most likely diagnosis. It was rejected by the medical community. There is great value for AI to improving health outcomes if properly used. If the main use will be to find profitable, proprietary and patentable drugs/injections to not reverse or prevent a disease state, then it will be just an extension of the allopathic medicine model that is the albatross around the neck of the patient. It will be used to just grow the 5 TRILLION bloated American medicine model. The burden of healthcare costs are draconian for the average American family. If the rumor is correct that RFK Jr is resigning after July 4th., then it is a clear message that the current medical system will stay and RNA injections will become more dominate. Determining who has access and who is excluded means we will go down the wrong path with AI. Risk of greater harm is on the horizon.

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Pamela Lorenz's avatar
Pamela Lorenz
3h

And as always, power corrupts and absolute power corrupts absolutely. Nothing is new under the sun as the fight for control is in the hands of the elite few while the rest of us fight for daily living without government (foreign AND domestic) interference.

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