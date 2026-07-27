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Sonia Nordenson's avatar
Sonia Nordenson
14h

Thank you for this good guest post from Drs. Young and Kindzierski, Dr. Malone. We can all . . . breathe easier now. I hope it gets widely shared.

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HK's avatar
HK
14h

Excellent story, thank you!

We need to shed some light to these half truth/ fraud researchers. You would think that major institutions would have more honesty.

I have no respect for those institutions no matter how noble the names are!

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