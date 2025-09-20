Malone News

I remember when I was growing up many moons ago that when I got a sore throat, my mother prescribed salt, water solution as a gargle. There is no money to be made by promoting simple solutions to ill health problems.

That is why big Pharma demonstrated their power of persuasion at your ACIP meeting yesterday with all the preplanned pro vaccine dialogues .

The one that really disturbed me is the woman who claims she had no medical knowledge and then went into a deep dive, explaining why ACIP must maintain vaccines as the medical protocol to stop disease states . I don’t understand how you can mandate.Hep B injections for all our beautiful babies when only only 1 % are at risk and it is up to the attending physician, providing prenatal care to determine who should get injected and not being mandated for 100% of newborns! I don’t understand the delay in making these facts clear to the American public and stopping the harm that is being created.

You can still purchase Hyaluronic Acid at sites like Life Extension....or hypochlorous acid at Amazon.

Hypochlorous acid and hyaluronic acid are both common ingredients in skincare products, but they have different properties and benefits.

"Hyaluronic Acid provides the fluid matrix for joint lubrication, skin hydration, and skin repair."

"Hyaluronic acid plays an integral role in maintaining and regulating moisture within the tissues and facilitates the transport of nutrients into the cells and the removal of metabolic waste. It is found in all of the body's tissues, within the highest concentrations located in the extracellular matrix of the skin and the synovial fluid that bathes the joints and cartilage. Optimum levels of hyaluronic acid are essential for the health of the joints and cartilage. Use that which provides the only hyaluronic acid that has undergone a natural enzyme cleaving technique for greater absorption."

***************

Hypochlorous acid (HOCl): A weak acid produced by the immune system that has antimicrobial and anti-inflammatory properties.

Hyaluronic acid (HA): A naturally occurring sugar molecule that attracts and retains moisture, providing hydration and plumpness to the skin.

Hypochlorous acid (HOCl):

Kills bacteria, viruses, and fungi

Reduces inflammation

Promotes wound healing

Can be used to treat acne, eczema, and psoriasis

Hyaluronic acid (HA):

Hydrates and plumps the skin

Reduces wrinkles and fine lines

Improves skin elasticity

Can be used to soothe and calm irritated skin

