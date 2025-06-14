Sofia Karstens is an activist in California who worked closely with publisher Tony Lyons and Robert F. Kennedy Jr on several projects, including Kennedy’s best-selling book: The Real Anthony Fauci. She collaborates with several organizations in the legal, legislative, medical science, and literary spaces and she is co-founder of Free Now Foundation, a non-profit preserving medical freedom and children’s health.

The media’s the most powerful entity on earth. They have the power to make the innocent guilty and to make the guilty innocent, and that’s power. Because they controlled the minds of the masses. - Malcom X

If the captured pharmaceutical-media complex recoiled in panic when Robert F. Kennedy Jr. entered the political arena, it now convulses in open terror. Kennedy didn’t just challenge their monopoly on narrative—he began tearing out the supports propping up their empire. But if Bobby rattled the machinery, the recent appointment of Dr. Robert Malone has sent them into existential panic and caused them to lose their collective mind. Their response? Instant, coordinated character assassination and desperate attempts to erase his record. The terror is palpable: “He’s removing all of the fraud and malfeasance… which is devastating to our ability to continue to commit fraud and malfeasance!!” (Tell me you’re captured without telling me you’re captured…).

Their fear says everything: “He’s dismantling our power—and we can’t stop him.” If there is anything of which this monster and the people who feed it are more scared than Bobby Kennedy, it’s one of Bobby Kennedy’s battle tested, war-hardened, uber-skilled generals with an arsenal of cutting-edge weaponry and unlimited dry powder. We are looking at the phenomenon, in real time, of full-on fight or flight. They are hair-on-fire terrified.

They should be.

Robert Malone is particularly equipped to dismantle this collection of corrupt systems and subsystems from the inside, thus the wisely alarmed position of the opposition on large horse statue gifts from the Trojans. They don’t attack nobodies. They don’t coordinate against empty suits. They target people who threaten the machinery.

It is not some sort of ego play or power grab, but a moral imperative, that compels Robert to serve. When I encouraged him back in November, just after the election, to pursue an official capacity, his reply was: “Absolutely not. I have zero interest in being stabbed and shot in the back by everyone on all sides for 4 years thank you very much”. He had already suffered through that crucible during COVID and knew the political terrain. He preferred working with states or private partners, where bureaucratic constraints wouldn’t muzzle urgent action.

He didn’t seek a federal appointment, but when Kennedy asked him – with the moral urgency of a country in collapse – Malone chose service over safety. He strapped back into his armor not for ambition, but out of obligation. And that’s precisely what makes him so dangerous to the institutional elite. He doesn’t need them. He can’t be bought. And he knows how to beat them.

Dr. Malone’s appointment triggered a predictable media offensive, laced with insinuation and omission. Major outlets, operating in lockstep, flooded the digital landscape with headlines crafted to imply fraud without making refutable claims. Phrases like “played an early role in mRNA development…” and “claims to have invented…” flooded search results. They planted seeds of doubt without offering substance – classic psyop strategy.

Let’s make this plain: the establishment isn’t reacting this way because Dr. Malone lacks credibility. They’re reacting this way because he threatens everything upon which they rely to maintain control.

Dr. Malone isn’t just a critic of captured science – he helped build the scaffolding of modern molecular medicine. He holds dozens of issued patents, including foundational work in mRNA and DNA vaccine platforms. He understands the system from the inside out – its science, its politics, its regulatory gamesmanship. And now he’s turned that knowledge toward exposing and repairing the institutional rot that has poisoned public health policy.

If RFK Jr. is the populist tip of the spear, Dr. Malone is the war-hardened general with the map, the battle plan, and the war chest. He doesn’t just challenge narratives – he dismantles them with peer-reviewed evidence, procedural fluency, and an unmatched technical résumé.

Malone’s CV is too dangerous for them to ignore, and the media refuses to engage with his credentials, so let’s review them here:

Dr. Malone was the original inventor of mRNA and DNA vaccination technologies (1989, with nine issued patents) as well as in-vitro and in-vivo RNA transfection and multiple non-viral DNA and RNA/mRNA delivery technologies (mRNA as a drug).

He is a scientist and physician, specializing in public policy, clinical research, medical affairs, regulatory affairs, project management, proposal management (large grants and contracts), vaccines, and biodefense. This includes writing, developing, reviewing, and managing vaccine, bio-threat, and biologics clinical trials and clinical development strategies.

He was involved in developing, designing, and providing oversight of approximately forty phase 1 clinical trials and twenty phase 2 clinical trials, as well as five phase 3 clinical trials. He has served as medical director/medical monitor on phase 1, phase 2 and phase 3 clinical trials, and served as principal investigator on some of those. Examples of his infectious disease pathogen advanced (clinical phase) development oversight experience include HIV, Influenza (seasonal and pandemic), Plague, Anthrax, VEE/EEE/WEE, Tularemia, Tuberculosis, Ebola, Zika, Ricin toxin, Botulinum toxin, and Engineered pathogens.

Malone has a history of assembling and managing expert teams that focus on solving complicated biodefense challenges to meet US Government requirements. He was instrumental in enabling the PHAC/rVSV ZEBOV (“Merck Ebola”) vaccine to move forward quickly towards BLA and (now recently granted) licensure.

During Zika, Malone pioneered and publicized the use of repurposed drugs to fight infectious disease outbreaks when he realized that chasing a rapidly mutating infectious disease outbreak with a yet-to-be-developed vaccine was a fruitless endeavor. This was codified in a peer-reviewed paper published in PLOS: NTD. This article has been viewed almost 50,000 times and has many citations.

He led a large team from January 10, 2020 and well into the pandemic, focused on clinical research design, drug development, computer modeling, and mechanisms of action of repurposed drugs for COVID-19 treatment.

He has approximately 100 peer-reviewed publications and published abstracts and has about 15,000 citations of his peer-reviewed publications and patents, as verified by Google Scholar. He has sat on or served as chairperson on numerous NIAID and DoD study sections as well as been a consultant for the World Health Organization during the Ebola and Zika outbreaks.

Dr. Malone has testified at the US Senate, US House, the Texas State Senate, the Tennessee State Senate, the Louisiana State Senate, and spoken or testified at the UK Parliament (Dec, 2023), European Parliament.

He is also a Harvard postgraduate scholar, graduating in the top 5% of his class.

These facts aren’t matters of interpretation or “self-claims.” They are documented achievements, searchable by anyone willing to break free from media-fed narratives. The press doesn’t challenge his qualifications because they can’t. Instead, they rely on suggestion, omission, and repetition.

The media is the 4th branch of government and the TNI is the president, chief counsel and (no pun intended), speaker. If Associated Propaganda, MSDNC, Cabal News Network and the rest of the members of the TNI are coming at you, you know you’re over a target.

Outlets like the now-deranged Associated Press, bereft of any reasonable criticism of Kenney’s picks, led with headlines like: “Kennedy’s new CDC panel includes members who have criticized vaccines and spread misinformation”. That quote was posted by The AP on (like all clarions of integrity) their x account, under the disingenuous label of “coverage”, as opposed to what it was: a coordinated false campaign against one of the most qualified medical science professionals ever to enter halls of our government. Note the framing: vague, judgmental, and disingenuously labeled “coverage.” In truth, these coordinated attacks aim to define reality through repetition – not evidence. This is propaganda, not journalism.

Malone threatens not just pharma profits – but the architecture of captured science itself. He refuses to worship at the altar of centralized authority. He questions consensus when the evidence doesn’t support it. And most dangerous of all, he teaches others how to do the same.

As Malone himself says: we are in the middle of a Psywar and there are ghosts in the machine. We will not win this unless we play quantum chess and install our own ghosts within the existing machinery. We are in a psychological war, and the media has become the machine’s most effective weapon. Not a watchdog. Not a referee. A weapon. This machine doesn’t report news – it manufactures belief. Through repetition, emotional priming, and narrative saturation, it programs public perception. The “Totalitarian News Initiative” (TNI), doesn’t aim to inform – it aims to control.

Watch the playbook:

1. Innuendo: “Claims to be…”

2. Guilt by association: “Criticized vaccines…”

3. Flooding the zone: Recycled hit pieces, rehashed COVID-era slanders.

4. Ad hominem attacks: Misinformation spreader, conspiracy theorist, fringe figure.

They use this template to bury facts under feeling. They don’t want you to examine the evidence. They want you to react to the framing. The system uses the same tactics over and over: character assassination, credential erasure, narrative control. But these patterns betray their intent. They only fire these weapons when they feel threatened. And they feel threatened now.

Dr. Malone doesn’t just challenge the system – he represents its most dangerous form of opposition: an insider with receipts. The opposition knows this. They’ve relied on inside operatives for decades, but Malone is longer one of theirs. He slipped the leash, and now he’s inside their gates.

They can’t ignore him. They can’t discredit him. They can’t debate him on substance. So they smear him in unison and hope the noise sticks.

But people are waking up. The playbook has grown thin. Trust in corporate media has collapsed. And voices like Malone’s continue to rise, even under fire. Which is precisely why they are right to fear him.

We all know the best way to dismantle infrastructure is from the inside. Robert Malone is a trojan horse the likes of which the opposition has never seen, even the ones they repeatedly use on us. He has been forged in the crucible, seasoned by fire, and blooded by battle. I submit that there is no general at RFK’s ready more qualified, capable, and prepared to deliver the coup de gras required to slay this dragon, than Dr. Robert Malone.

A Final Word: Choosing Truth in an Age of Deceit

If you still believe the media’s narrative around Robert Malone, I can’t help you. But I invite you to ask why the same institutions that lied about Biden’s decline, censored debate on lockdowns, and whitewashed public health failures suddenly demand your trust now. How many times will you let Lucy pull the football away?

To survive this information war, we must develop pattern recognition. If you see the media aligning in lockstep against someone, you should ask why. Don’t stop at the headline. Examine the facts. Verify the claims. Follow the funding. Truth survives scrutiny. Narrative does not.

The path forward requires courage. It demands intellectual independence. It rewards those who think critically and investigate claims, not those who absorb headlines as gospel. The machine counts on your apathy. It depends on your programming. It cannot survive your curiosity.

Robert Malone enters this phase not as a power-hungry bureaucrat, but as a battle-scarred general – equipped, tested, and unflinching. He knows how to fight. And more importantly, he fights not for power, but for truth.

When you hear the guns of propaganda fire in unison, remember: they only shoot at you when you’re over the target.