Ned B.
7h

"Good for Substack’s executives defending the vaccine skeptics, who I’d argue made Substack a popular and important speech platform all by themselves."

That is exactly the reason why I (and I suspect many others) came to Substack. When I joined, I put this as my profile statement and I stand by it:

"I detest the extreme narrative control and wide-spectrum censorship around this Covid-19 crisis. For the record, I dislike liars, I loathe those who profit from human misery." - Ned B.

Big E
7h

Hooray to Hamish McKenzie and Substack for standing strong in support of free (or subscription-paid) speech. Those who don't like the speech on Substack can and should go elsewhere. Please don't let the door hit your behind on the way out. You will not be missed.

Substack authors who were "vaccine skeptics" likely saved MILLIONS of lives. Can those who censored the skeptics say the same? Nope!

Readers should be free to choose what they read. Writers should be free to choose what they write. That's what the First Amendment is all about: Our right to speak and your right to listen. If either of those are abridged, we're all lost forever.

If you don't like something on Substack, here's what to do (in case it's not obvious, Platformer, Talia Levin, and others): Ignore it. Object to it. Unsubscribe. Ride away with the horse you rode in on.

As the old saying goes:

"Sticks and stones may break my bones. But names shall never hurt me."

Get some resilience please. Stop being a snowflake.

Note: We are NOT defending Nazis, racists, and fascists. We truly hate what they stand for. But labels slapped without evidence usually are wrong, designed to destroy people who often don't even hold the beliefs assigned to them.

