Franklin O'Kanu
Obesity is a perfect example that ties to the AAMC and pharma. STAT covered this story back in 2023 but for the longest, obesity was a lifestyle choice. However, medical schools began to see obesity as a disease, not lifestyle, so that drugs, GLPs, could be used for this disease: https://unorthodoxy.substack.com/p/the-hidden-struggle-in-health-care

MAHA has brought this expose to light and that was just year one. Hoping this continues for the next three years to complete upend this “open‑ended ideological governance over medicine itself.”

Nina
Attorneys have the exact same problem with the American Bar Association.

