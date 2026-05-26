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Doug Lisle's avatar
Doug Lisle
9h

This is an incredible essay — that could only have been written by a person with very deep knowledge of Austrian School achievements. A frustration I have had for a lifetime is understanding and then seeing that nobody else will ever understand. It is a great pleasure to see that this knowledge continues to live. It is very rare, almost painful to observe how rare, but nevertheless beautiful. Thank you for such an outstanding piece.

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Barbara Williamson's avatar
Barbara Williamson
10h

Herded like sheep by a shepherd (government-run medical establishment) with his dog (mandatory enforcement) through the gates (vaccines)of the herding trial. And the money for all this keeps flowing endlessly for the benefit of laboratories everywhere and at the expense of the public who are, in essence, “lab rats.” Somehow, I don’t believe Hippocrates had this in mind…..?

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