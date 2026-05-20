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Dave's avatar
Dave
8h

Those so-called researchers should be castrated without sedation.

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Thomas A Braun RPh's avatar
Thomas A Braun RPh
8h

Still a problem. The story below documents how beagles were rescued from a farm in Wisconsin that sold the beagles for medical research. The beagles are deficient in understanding how to behave because they have not been properly nurtured.

The Ridglan Farms Rescue Operation

The situation you are referring to involves a massive, coordinated effort to rescue beagles from Ridglan Farms, a commercial breeding facility in Wisconsin that has long supplied dogs for scientific research.

Rather than a single "puppy mill" bust, this was the result of intense public pressure, legal battles, and a negotiated settlement. In late April and early May 2026, animal welfare organizations—specifically the Center for a Humane Economy and Big Dog Ranch Rescue—finalized a deal to purchase 1,500 beagles from the facility.

⚖️ Context and Institutional Involvement

The Settlement: Under pressure from ongoing cruelty allegations and a 2025 finding of probable cause by a Dane County judge, the facility reached a settlement with the Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection. This agreement allows the facility to avoid criminal charges provided they surrender their state-level breeding license by July 1, 2026.

The Scale: The rescue operation involves transitioning these beagles into a rehabilitation and adoption pipeline. While 1,500 dogs were part of the initial transfer, estimates suggest hundreds more may still remain in the facility's custody, with activists continuing to advocate for their release.

Civil Unrest: The path to this outcome was marked by significant tension. Earlier this year, activists engaged in direct action, including unauthorized entries onto the property and a later protest in April that resulted in arrests and confrontations with law enforcement.

🐕 Current Status

Rehoming: Organizations like the Dane County Humane Society and the Wisconsin Humane Society are currently facilitating the intake, medical screening, and adoption of these dogs. Interest has been overwhelming; thousands of applications have been submitted by the public.

The Reality of "Lab" Dogs: Advocates emphasize that these dogs, having spent their lives in confinement, require specific, patient environments to adjust to life in a home. The focus remains on securing the remaining animals while managing the massive logistical and financial demands of the current rescue.

This saga highlights the ongoing conflict between industrial, state-sanctioned breeding operations and the growing public demand for transparency and more humane practices in the scientific and agricultural sectors.

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