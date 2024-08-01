The crazy and cruel reality of the Paris Olympics just got crazier and more deadly.
A (trans) biological man beat up a woman boxer yesterday - in the name of “sport.”
The Algerian boxer cleared to fight at the Olympics, despite failing a gender test at the women's world boxing championships, left Italian opponent Angela Carini in tears in the ring today. The fight was abandoned after 46 seconds.
The fight was abandoned when the woman, Angela Carini - decided enough was enough and stopped the match.
Italian Olympian Angela Carini lasted 46 seconds before quitting due to how painful it was. She said afterwards:
“I have never been hit so hard in my life.”
Let me state this again -yesterday in Women’s Boxing, a man beat a woman so hard that she quit. Other Olympian women competing in boxing are now threatening to quit in protest.
The two male boxers, Imane Khelif and Lin Yu-Ting, representing Algeria and Taiwan, respectively, are participating in women's boxing at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games despite failing the gender eligibility tests
But it is okay, according to Olympic officials, because in the case of Imane Khelif, his passport states that he is a woman.
Juxtapose this to the equine Olympic sport of Dressage.
For those that don’t know, dressage is a precise style of equine riding originally developed for the military thousands of years ago – when horses were the main instrument of war.
But in the Olympic sport of Dressage this week, the Olympic rules were and are the complete opposite of those in the boxing arena.
In Dressage news, the entire USA dressage team – including those competing for individual medals, was eliminated before the main competition later this week. Because a judge determined that there was a minuscule amount of blood on Team USA member Marcus Orlob’s mount named Jane during a pre-test, as the horse had spooked during the pre-test and evidently scratched herself. This drop of blood was so small it could barely be seen by the naked eye and, in fact, was only observed because the horse had a white leg.
When that happened, Jane "[stepped] on herself in the process, and nicking her hind right fetlock. The judges saw the trace amount of blood and were forced to eliminate the combination due to the FEI Blood Rules for Dressage," according to the organization's website (Fox News).
The smear of blood was less than the amount of blood raised from a horsefly bite. This is a horse whose size is approximately 12 times the size of an average woman.
Enquiring minds want to know,
as this was a “pre-test” why would all the individual team members also be eliminated, and
why are no substitutions allowed for a team member disqualified in a pre-test?
This is the reality of our lives.
The Olympics have become a disgrace with crazy, mixed-up rules that make little sense. Rules that cater to the whims of biological males, as opposed to the safety of other opponents.
The Olympics are allowing women to be brutalized by men.
Throughout the rest of these Olympics, these two men will be brutalizing other women. They are being celebrated for their violent acts against women.
At the very same Olympics, officials disqualified a rider and an entire nation’s team - based on less than a teaspoon of blood on a 1200-pound horse -found during a pre-test. The pre-test was a non-competitive event before the actual Olympic competition itself.
What a sick, sad world - the globalists live in.
Who is Robert Malone is a reader-supported publication. To receive new posts and support my work, consider becoming a free or paid subscriber.
PsyWar: Enforcing the New World Order, through propaganda, censorship and psyops, exposes the history and tactics of modern psychological warfare on the American people and offers a way forward for citizens to resist totalitarian control.
From the International Boxing Association
"As stated, the International Boxing Association (IBA) feels it appropriate at this prevalent time, to address recent media statements regarding those athletes Lin Yu-ting and Imane Khelif, particularly regarding their participation in the Paris Olympic Games 2024.
We wish to make the following points in these regards:
On 24 March 2023, IBA disqualified athletes Lin Yu-ting and Imane Khelif from the IBA Women’s World Boxing Championships New Delhi 2023. This disqualification was a result of their failure to meet the eligibility criteria for participating in the women’s competition, as set and laid out in the IBA Regulations. This decision, made after a meticulous review, was extremely important and necessary to uphold the level of fairness and utmost integrity of the competition.
Point to note, the athletes did not undergo a testosterone examination but were subject to a separate and recognized test, whereby the specifics remain confidential. This test conclusively indicated that both athletes did not meet the required necessary eligibility criteria and were found to have competitive advantages over other female competitors.
The decision made by IBA on 24 March 2023, was subsequently ratified by the IBA Board of Directors on 25 March 2023. The official record of this decision can be accessed on the IBA website here IBA Board of Directors Meeting Minutes.
The disqualification was based on two tests conducted on both athletes as follows:
Test performed during the IBA Women’s World Boxing Championships in Istanbul 2022.
Test performed during the IBA Women’s World Boxing Championships in New Delhi 2023.
For clarification
Lin Yu-ting did not appeal the IBA’s decision to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS), thus rendering the decision legally binding.
Imane Khelif initially appealed the decision to CAS but withdrew the appeal during the process, also making the IBA decision legally binding.
Our Committees have rigorously reviewed and endorsed the decision made during the World Championships. While IBA remains committed to ensuring competitive fairness in all of our events, we express concern over the inconsistent application of eligibility criteria by other sporting organizations, including those overseeing the Olympic Games. The IOC’s differing regulations on these matters, in which IBA is not involved, raise serious questions about both competitive fairness and athletes’ safety.
For clarification on why the IOC permits athletes with competitive advantages to compete in their events, we urge interested parties to seek answers directly from the IOC."
https://www.iba.sport/news/statement-made-by-the-international-boxing-association-regarding-athletes-disqualifications-in-world-boxing-championships-2023/
So, a man pretending to be a woman, fights a woman - in the Olympics! - and that is not weird? As tempted as I am to watch women’s gymnastics – of course identified as the most diverse team ever - I’m just not turning it on.