The crazy and cruel reality of the Paris Olympics just got crazier and more deadly.

A (trans) biological man beat up a woman boxer yesterday - in the name of “sport.”

The Algerian boxer cleared to fight at the Olympics, despite failing a gender test at the women's world boxing championships, left Italian opponent Angela Carini in tears in the ring today. The fight was abandoned after 46 seconds.

The fight was abandoned when the woman, Angela Carini - decided enough was enough and stopped the match.

Italian Olympian Angela Carini lasted 46 seconds before quitting due to how painful it was. She said afterwards:

“I have never been hit so hard in my life.”

Let me state this again -yesterday in Women’s Boxing, a man beat a woman so hard that she quit. Other Olympian women competing in boxing are now threatening to quit in protest.

The two male boxers, Imane Khelif and Lin Yu-Ting, representing Algeria and Taiwan, respectively, are participating in women's boxing at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games despite failing the gender eligibility tests

But it is okay, according to Olympic officials, because in the case of Imane Khelif, his passport states that he is a woman.

Juxtapose this to the equine Olympic sport of Dressage.

For those that don’t know, dressage is a precise style of equine riding originally developed for the military thousands of years ago – when horses were the main instrument of war.

But in the Olympic sport of Dressage this week, the Olympic rules were and are the complete opposite of those in the boxing arena.

In Dressage news, the entire USA dressage team – including those competing for individual medals, was eliminated before the main competition later this week. Because a judge determined that there was a minuscule amount of blood on Team USA member Marcus Orlob’s mount named Jane during a pre-test, as the horse had spooked during the pre-test and evidently scratched herself. This drop of blood was so small it could barely be seen by the naked eye and, in fact, was only observed because the horse had a white leg.

When that happened, Jane "[stepped] on herself in the process, and nicking her hind right fetlock. The judges saw the trace amount of blood and were forced to eliminate the combination due to the FEI Blood Rules for Dressage," according to the organization's website (Fox News).

The smear of blood was less than the amount of blood raised from a horsefly bite. This is a horse whose size is approximately 12 times the size of an average woman.

Enquiring minds want to know,

as this was a “pre-test” why would all the individual team members also be eliminated, and why are no substitutions allowed for a team member disqualified in a pre-test?

This is the reality of our lives.

The Olympics have become a disgrace with crazy, mixed-up rules that make little sense. Rules that cater to the whims of biological males, as opposed to the safety of other opponents.

The Olympics are allowing women to be brutalized by men.

Throughout the rest of these Olympics, these two men will be brutalizing other women. They are being celebrated for their violent acts against women.

At the very same Olympics, officials disqualified a rider and an entire nation’s team - based on less than a teaspoon of blood on a 1200-pound horse -found during a pre-test. The pre-test was a non-competitive event before the actual Olympic competition itself.

What a sick, sad world - the globalists live in.

