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Corrin Strong's avatar
Corrin Strong
5h

What is left out of this account is whether there was any basis for the husband's intuition to get the scan. Was she having any pulmonary or other symptoms that might have tipped him off?

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Marjorie Miller's avatar
Marjorie Miller
4h

ok, call me confused. I have one question & I'm shocked it was not asked nor answered in the article, especially by Dr Malone, of all people: What vaccines did she take & when did she take them? In particular, did she get the Covid mRNA vaccine? With this question seemingly ignored, like I'm reading an MSM article, it's hard to take this article or book seriously. Indeed, with mRNA vaccines now synonymous with cancer, the article is absurd. Correct me if I'm wrong. Maybe I need more coffee. But did I REALLY just read an article entitled, "The Cancer We’ve Been Looking For in All the Wrong People", debate "scanning for cancer more often" as a possible solution, and NEVER ask about what vaccines were taken, in the year 2026? 🤣🙃🤔 ok, I'm going to get another cup of coffee & I'm just hoping it's April Fools Day joke. A young person, a non-smoker, gets cancer, and whether her lung screen is covered by insurance and how much it costs is the question here? OMG. I must still be asleep and stuck in some nightmare.

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