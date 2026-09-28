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Debra Nolasco's avatar
Debra Nolasco
3h

Haven't yet finished your article, but wanted everyone to know about the Senate Roundtable hearing today at 1pm, chaired by Senator Ron Johnson. It will feature Attorney Ralph Lorigo & Dr. Pierre Kory, in reference to the abuses that took place in the hospitals during covid. There is a link in this substack for the livestream...https://rescue.substack.com/p/ralph-lorigo-and-the-american-dream?r=9er3b&utm_campaign=post&utm_medium=email

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Roxanne Darling Walther's avatar
Roxanne Darling Walther
3h

Well it seems to be another sad day. I am wondering if Sec Kennedy has been bullied so badly that he is giving up. It seems the lone voices crying in the wilderness are just that- alone and are on the brink of being silenced…… again!

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