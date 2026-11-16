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By: Dr.s: Jill Glasspool Malone and Robert W. Malone

Last night, we had dinner with friends, with about 13 people in attendance. We gathered around a huge round table, which our little band of local conservative rebels has dubbed “King Arthur’s Roundtable,” as it has hosted many intense and important discussions over the years. We all came to discuss the state of the world after the election. What happened was a conversation about the future of the world and America; it became both deeply personal and political.

The mood in the room was, in a word, defiant.

First, we heard a number of firsthand accounts describing corruption in the White House on a scale those who told the stories said they had never witnessed before. And these are people who have been working in and out of the White House for decades. According to these accounts, Trump was largely unaware of the pay-to-play gamesmanship taking place around him, although members of his own family were allegedly complicit.

The pay-to-play operated on two levels. The first involved access to key officials, including Trump himself. For instance, we were told that no one could gain access to certain important people without hiring the lobbying firm that employs Susie Wiles’ daughter or one of Susie Wiles’ connected companies. But we also heard that this wasn’t limited to just Wiles; this behavior was rampant among other officials, even cabinet secretaries.

The second involved lobbying money flowing directly to family members of key White House officials, extending well beyond the Wiles family. Government contracts were allegedly being awarded to donors, lobbying clients, and politically connected individuals - such as the tech bros. We also heard allegations that White House special government employees (SGEs) were moonlighting as lobbyists, helping shape policy while directing benefits and contracts toward themselves, their companies, or family members.

The people relating these accounts, whom I will not name, generally maintained that Trump was unaware of what was happening around him. However, regarding Trump’s own family members, they acknowledged that it was unclear how much he knew. But no matter what, he has to make it stop.

They described Trump as focused primarily on two things: the war, which has become all-consuming, and infrastructure development in Washington, DC, particularly the ballroom and the proposed arches. His preoccupation with the ballroom, they suggest, reflects his lifelong passion for real estate and design. That Trump is now eighty, and his energy levels are not what they once were.

From there, the conversation turned to AI and the growing instability of our infrastructure. Munitions, stockpiling, and the electrical grid were all discussed. People shared their own preparations, ranging from storing years’ worth of food and securing independent energy sources to doing relatively little but now wanting to do more.

We discussed the importance of drones, a strong militia, food security, and what the world might look like in the coming years. Robert shared what he had heard about conditions on the front lines in Ukraine, describing a strange combination of World War I and Star Wars, with horrific underground conditions for soldiers. That this is the future of warfare and it might very well become a localized reality during civil unrest or if government falls apart. But that is another story.

There was broad agreement around the table that nations are becoming increasingly Balkanized, that the European Union will eventually collapse, and that large-scale Muslim immigration is fundamentally changing the character of Europe. The consensus was that Western culture, as we have known it, is disappearing.

Yesterday, I wrote the following:

We have built an entire civilization around technology that most people don’t understand, cannot independently verify, and have absolutely no control over when it fails. Yet we are told that these incidents (of instability) are isolated “technical glitches” rather than warnings about systemic vulnerability. It is hard not to believe that the media and government downplay the fragility of our critical infrastructure because acknowledging just how vulnerable these systems have become would undermine public confidence in that same government. Clearly, the psywar is on us. And we know this to be true -because some anonymous government official will announce with each “incident” that: “We (the government) are monitoring the situation.” So, when the next major failure occurs, will anyone know whether it was an accident, incompetence, a cyberattack, or something else entirely? Because the media is complicit in all of this: So, what is a person to do? And there you have the only answer that makes sense: getting prepared isn’t paranoia - it is common sense.

Which brings me to what I really want to write about. Being prepared for an uncertain future in which the government and industry become increasingly unstable. Where the wealthy are protected, and the less wealthy are at the mercy of a broken supply chain.

Last week, we attended the Brownstone meeting, where Robert discussed the grifting taking place at all levels of government/industry/influencers and how this corruption is contributing to the growing instability of our institutions. Corporatism is increasingly dominating government decision-making, with political influence and financial interests becoming difficult to separate. Regulatory capture has become the norm.

Chris Martenson discussed the growing fragility of our technological infrastructure, especially as AI becomes more integrated into the systems we all depend on. He described how he has turned to hyper-local solutions for future shortages and as a way of being in the world.

I participated in a panel examining the authoritarian nature of public health, the failures of our healthcare system, and the growing need for individuals to take greater responsibility for their own health and well-being.

A common theme emerged from these discussions: We need to develop practical skills, independent resources, and the ability to function without relying entirely on systems that are becoming increasingly fragile and unreliable.

This led me to begin outlining how ordinary people can think about preparedness, not as an exercise in fear, but as a practical approach to an uncertain future.

First, preparedness is not an all-or-nothing proposition. People have different financial resources, living situations, physical abilities, and levels of concern. What makes sense for someone living in a city apartment will be very different from what is possible for a family living on a rural homestead. Some people may want to prepare for a few days of disruption, while others may choose to become largely self-sufficient.

The important thing is to recognize the different kinds of disruptions we might face and consider how we would manage without the services and supplies we currently take for granted.

These scenarios range from relatively common emergencies to much more serious, long-term disruptions.

Potential disruptions and shortages to prepare for

Short-term power outages (10–24 hours). Storms, equipment failures, cyber incidents, or local grid problems that interrupt electricity, refrigeration, heating, cooling, communications, and access to water for households dependent on electric pumps. Extended power outages (several days to two weeks). Regional grid failures, severe weather, or infrastructure damage that disrupts food storage, water systems, sewage treatment, fuel distribution, banking, and emergency services. Long-term or intermittent electrical grid failures. Rolling blackouts, electricity rationing, or repeated outages lasting months or even years, potentially caused by inadequate generating capacity, aging infrastructure, fuel shortages, cyberattacks, or prolonged economic instability. Fuel shortages and transportation disruptions. Limited availability of gasoline, diesel, propane, heating oil, or natural gas, whether locally, regionally, or nationally. These shortages would affect personal transportation, trucking, agriculture, home heating, generators, and the delivery of nearly everything we purchase. Food shortages and supply-chain breakdowns. Disruptions to farming, food processing, transportation, refrigeration, and grocery distribution. Shortages could include fresh produce, meat, dairy products, grains, cooking oils, animal feed, fertilizer, seeds, and other agricultural necessities. Water shortages and contamination. Municipal water failures, drought, damaged pumping stations, chemical contamination, nuclear contamination, or loss of electricity needed to operate private wells. Access to safe drinking water, sanitation, and irrigation could become difficult or impossible. Internet, cellular, and communications blackouts. Outages lasting hours, weeks, or months, including intermittent disruptions that affect phones, email, navigation, emergency alerts, online commerce, and access to information. Banking and payment-system failures. Inability to access bank accounts, withdraw cash, process credit cards, transfer money, or conduct ordinary financial transactions. Even temporary disruptions could quickly affect the purchase of food, fuel, and other essentials. Medical and pharmaceutical shortages. Interruptions in the availability of prescription medications, insulin, antibiotics, medical oxygen, surgical supplies, diagnostic testing, and emergency care. Hospital closures, staffing shortages, and disrupted pharmaceutical supply chains could compound these problems. Having the resources to cope with an emergency - that includes physical books. Cyberattacks and failures of AI-dependent infrastructure. Attacks or cascading technological failures affecting power grids, hospitals, transportation networks, financial institutions, communications, water treatment, and government services. As more critical decisions are delegated to automated systems, failures may become harder to identify and correct. Major transportation and distribution failures. Disruptions involving ports, railroads, highways, trucking fleets, airports, and shipping networks. Shortages of replacement parts, tires, batteries, lubricants, and industrial equipment could make recovery increasingly difficult. Agricultural and livestock emergencies. Severe drought, crop failures, animal disease outbreaks, government livestock movement restrictions, shortages of veterinary medications, feed, fertilizer, or fuel, and disruptions to food processing. These problems could affect both commercial agriculture and small family farms. Civil unrest, crime, and breakdowns in public order. Riots, widespread looting, organized crime, political violence, or overwhelmed law enforcement that make ordinary travel, commerce, and personal security increasingly difficult. Localized government failure and organized criminal control. A more prolonged deterioration in which cartels, mafias, or other criminal organizations gain control over local commerce, transportation, protection, or essential services, resembling conditions found in parts of Mexico and certain Central and South American countries. The risk of marauding gangs, if there are extended shortages of food, fuel, and communications breakdowns. The risk of home invasions. Natural disasters and environmental emergencies. Hurricanes, floods, wildfires, earthquakes, extreme winter weather, industrial accidents, and chemical spills that can force evacuations or leave entire communities without essential services. Nuclear accidents, radiological emergencies, or nuclear conflict. Events ranging from contamination caused by an industrial or nuclear power plant accident to a nuclear detonation, with consequences for evacuation, sheltering, food and water safety, medical care, and long-term habitation. Electromagnetic pulse (EMP) or severe geomagnetic storms. Events capable of damaging or disrupting portions of the electrical grid, communications systems, satellites, and electronic infrastructure. The severity would depend on the nature and scale of the event. War, terrorism, and attacks on domestic infrastructure. Physical or cyberattacks against energy facilities, pipelines, transportation hubs, communications networks, or other critical infrastructure, potentially creating widespread shortages and prolonged disruptions. Economic collapse, currency instability, or prolonged inflation. A situation in which food, energy, housing, healthcare, and other necessities become increasingly unaffordable, even when they remain physically available. Unemployment, business failures, debt crises, and declining purchasing power could make ordinary life progressively more difficult. Long-term political and institutional instability. A gradual deterioration in the ability of government, public institutions, and private industry to provide reliable services, enforce laws, maintain infrastructure, and protect property rights. Rather than one catastrophic event, this could involve years of worsening shortages, declining services, increasing corruption, and growing dependence on informal or criminal networks.

Of course, these scenarios are not equally likely, nor would they all require the same preparations. Some are relatively routine emergencies. Others represent worst-case situations that most of us hope never to experience.

But many share the same underlying vulnerabilities. A prolonged electrical outage can become a water emergency, a fuel shortage, a food distribution crisis, and a communications blackout, all at once. A banking failure can leave people unable to purchase supplies that are otherwise readily available. A transportation breakdown can create shortages hundreds of miles from the original problem.

And we should not assume that every disruption will be brief, isolated, or quickly resolved by government intervention.

The point is not to prepare for twenty different disasters. It is to identify the essential things we depend upon, understand how easily access to them could be interrupted, and develop practical alternatives.

That is where preparedness begins.

I have identified ten essential areas of preparedness that deserve consideration. Each addresses a basic need that could become difficult to meet during a prolonged emergency or breakdown of essential services.

Water: Access to safe drinking water, water storage, filtration, purification, and independent water sources. Food: Food storage, preservation, gardening, livestock, seed saving, and the ability to produce at least some of your own food. Energy: Independent electricity generation, solar power, batteries, generators, and alternative heating and cooking systems. Fuel: Storage and availability of gasoline, diesel, propane, firewood, and other fuels needed for transportation, heating, and equipment. Medical: First aid, essential medications, medical supplies, basic healthcare skills, sanitation, and the ability to manage common illnesses and injuries. Munitions and Personal Security: Firearms, ammunition, safe storage, training, and the ability to protect yourself, your family, and your property. Hyperlocal Networks and Community Defense: Building relationships with neighbors, sharing resources and skills, establishing mutual-aid networks, and organizing lawful community emergency preparedness and defense. Communications: Independent communications systems, including radios, emergency receivers, backup power, and ways to exchange information when cellular networks and the internet fail. Financial Resilience: Emergency cash reserves, reduced debt, access to essential supplies, and alternative means of conducting transactions when banking or electronic payment systems are unavailable. If possible, it means accumulating assets, including homeownership. Shelter, Sanitation, and Essential Skills: Maintaining a safe home, heating and cooling, waste disposal, hygiene, basic repairs, mechanical skills, and the ability to function without outside services. These ten areas are interconnected. Having food means little without water or the means to cook it. A generator is useless without fuel. Medical supplies are of limited value without the knowledge to use them. And even a well-stocked household can become vulnerable without trusted neighbors and reliable communications.

The goal is not necessarily complete self-sufficiency. For most people, that is neither practical nor affordable. The goal is to become less dependent, more capable, and better prepared to take care of ourselves, our families, and our communities when the systems we rely upon fail.

Preparedness begins with information, and information is meant to be shared. This article is free and public, so please help spread the word! Share it with friends and family, post it on Facebook, X, or other social media, crosspost it on Substack, or republish it on your own website or newsletter with credit and a link back to Malone News. The more people who begin thinking about preparedness today, the stronger our families and communities will be tomorrow. Share



In the coming weeks, we plan to explore each of these essential areas of preparedness in a series of articles. In the meantime, review these lists, consider your own circumstances, identify where you may be vulnerable, and start doing your own research.

It is time, folks. Time to prepare for a very different reality. One that could arrive next month, next year, or perhaps never in our lifetimes. With luck, we will never face such a crisis. But we cannot afford to rely on luck alone.

So, good luck to all of us. But remember, luck is no substitute for preparedness.