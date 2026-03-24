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Dr. Robert W. Malone's avatar
Dr. Robert W. Malone
7h

Bottom line: This is the time to tighten belts. If you have some open ground, plant a seed. The functionality of a regenerative vegetable garden makes sense for building a kitchen garden.

If you can buy a quarter cow and get it into the freezer, now is the time to pull the trigger, so to speak

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Enginer01's avatar
Enginer01
7h

As a former Phosphoric acid -Fertilizer process engineer, I am well-aware of the significance of nitrogen and ammonia in the scenario you suggest. Di ammonium phosphate (DAP) has long been the mainstay of international fertilizer market. It depend on phosphate rock (largely Russian or Moroccan), sulfuric acid (sulfur, byproduct of sour NG purification) and Ammonia. The current Haber-Bosch process for ammonia, utilizing natural gas in a steam-methane reforming operation, is expensive and wasteful.

The available of low-cost, high temperature heat from the current spate of advanced nuclear reactors will change all this. But it will take time and money. The end result will be ammonia-from-hydrogen, but the cost per ton faces a wide range of cost estimates. I, for one, am VERY optimistic, if resources are directed in the needed directions.

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