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arrotsevni's avatar
arrotsevni
4h

Great overview. Not one of these survives but by offering value to the viewers that is sustained. I think many are single-themed and the theme eventually runs out. Your postings have evolved and are continuously refreshed with basic insights that remain timeless points of new information. My support and that of others is based on your stream of revelations in every topic. Always a value to the reader.

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Micheal Nash, Ph. D.'s avatar
Micheal Nash, Ph. D.
4h

Off topic. Texas Minute,today had an interesting blurb. Remember Dr. M telling us that 84% of meat packing in the US was by 4 companies? Did he also tell us that 2 were Brazilian? Seems the fed has awakened to the fact we are being gouged out the wazoo by these 4"guys and now 3 agencies are on the warpath...we can hope

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