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Malone News

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JUDY MORGAN's avatar
JUDY MORGAN
3h

Love this! My favorite time is spent in the barn, milking the cow, in the garden planting and harvesting and in the kitchen preparing the harvest. That’s family time with my husband and mother and sometimes my children and grandchild. More people should discover the joy of self sufficiency!

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Lyn H's avatar
Lyn H
4h

The answer to your first question: heck YES! I can name even more daily examples of the de-humanizing going on with increasing automation. Just for starters, I have often been rebuked when trying to help someone who dropped a full grocery bag, or struggles to open a heavy door, or is experiencing a flat tire. They look at me with only a suspicious stare before they say NO.

It’s an awful change from 30 years ago. Grieve worthy actually.

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