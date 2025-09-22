Malone News

John Wygertz
8h

The wrong people had decision-making power. Dr. Jay's initial study of infection rates should have been the basis of policy, but didn't fit Fauci's conception. Fauci had been a power-grabbing weasel since he lied about his initial AIDS research, and he was consistently rewarded by both sides of the aisle. There, in a nutshell, is the problem. We had a system that rewarded the wrong people and bad decisions about Covid were the result.

Thomas A Braun
8h

There is a study out of Japan that was just releassed that claims 600,000 citizens of Japan died from the mRNA injections which is a 3% fatality rate based on the fact that 21 million Japanese citizens got the injection. That alone should presuade us in the US that the mRNA injections must be halted and the data at CDC that has been sequestered needs to be analysized and publically acknowledged before anyone else is injected. The announcement today that Tylenol and the generic acetamionophen is the cause of autism is a red herring. It may contibute to the development by depressing immune system viability, but it isn't the root cause. Many other drugs that the mother to be takes and/or are given to the infant can have similar negative effects. Rethinking prenatal care and identifying nutrient deficiencies and eliminating negative lifestyle issues with the mother to be would be of great benefit. I can't believe that Hep B mandates have not been removed and the responsiblity for determing the need for the 1% of the birthing mother population to be at risk should be determined by the attending physician. Mandates is all about maximizing profitability for the vaccine manufacturer and it was greatly evident with the Covid crisis. RNA deaths escalated when President Biden mandated the effort.

