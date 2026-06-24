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LoverOfHills's avatar
LoverOfHills
1hEdited

AI, used to stop fraud - aok. But I am tired of it appearing in my searches.

** Happy Days! I finally MAY HAVE found a way to stop my BRAVE Browser/Search from appearing in my searches.

BUT I am going to test it a few days. It worked, then after a few searches, it went back to AI being ON in settings, showing me a Red type note at the top of a Brave search - saying I need to turn back ON, "cookies", (I have them all turned off), as a cookie, tells the AI OFF to stay OFF.

Geez.

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Dr. K's avatar
Dr. K
1h

Robert, This is an important effort, but it just skims the surface of the most egregious fraud and is therefore a ways way from the Philip K Dick world. The problems will accelerate as the mesh gets ever finer and decisions much closer to the line of "was that the right thing for this patient" begin to emerge.

At that point one falls into the Von Eye dilemma -- if you know everything about an individual you can confidently look at the population, but if you know everything about the population, you know NOTHING about any individual. DARPA expresses it differently...We are in WAVE 2 of Artificial intelligence as they describe (and it is well thought through by them). WAVE2 is "statistically impressive but individually unreliable". So as long as decisions are made looking at mass actions of bad actors, we are likely on better ground than any decision about a person and whether that case is fraud, waste, or abuse.

The foundational problem that you are predicting but not identifying is that there is no epistemic framework for patient health and treatment (or anything else, for that matter) in generative AI -- so it can do pattern match operations (superbly, incidentally) where the patterns are not patient specific but often fail where they are.

The solution is avoided by almost everyone -- a cognitive, deterministic, patient-centric layer needs to be added that supports patient "truth" rather than just patient patterns or the Dick scenario will almost certainly eventuate. The entire industry hopes they can avoid this by "generative AI'ing harder" just like they told us "masking harder" or "antisocial distancing harder" would solve covid. It has not and will not work, and this area should be attracting far more attention than it is. Otherwise, the slippery slope is obvious and will be followed for all the right reasons to the wrong end.

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